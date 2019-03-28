Consumer Shares Move Higher Amid Strong Earnings -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies were higher. Lululemon Athletica shares rose nearly 15% as the maker of athletic apparel said fourth-quarter profit nearly doubled, exceeding already bullish targets. The company also projected the momentum will continue this year. Shares of Five Below rose after the retailer said it expects sales to increase in its 2019 fiscal year and that it plans to open 145 to 150 new stores for the full year. PVH Corp. shares were also higher on better-than-expected earnings. In deal news, Wabco Holdings agreed to be acquired by German car-parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen AG for roughly $7 billion. In addition, Daimler and Chinese auto maker Geely have agreed to create a joint venture in China to transform Daimler's struggling Smart compact city car into a global all-electric brand. The National Association of Realtors' pending home sales index, which tracks signings for purchases of previously owned homes, decreased 1.0% from a month earlier to 101.9 in February. Economists surveyed had expected sales to rise 0.7%.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com