Consumer Shares Move Higher as Americans Grow More Optimistic -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services edged higher as U.S. consumers have grown more optimistic with states and cities moving to reopen their economies.

The University of Michigan's index of consumer sentiment rose to 78.9 in the two weeks ended June 10, from 72.3 for the previous four weeks. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a reading of 75.0.

California investigators are examining Amazon.com's business practices as part of an inquiry into the tech giant, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The state's review focuses at least in part on how Amazon treats sellers in its online marketplace, these people said.

Lululemon Athletica's sales fell sharply in the last quarter as U.S. and European stores were closed amid the coronavirus pandemic and as surging online sales weren't enough to offset the decline. The activewear maker known for pricey yoga pants said 295 of its roughly 490 stores around the world have now reopened. About half of North American stores are open; the company expects all stores globally will be open by the end of June. The company said it expects earnings per share to grow in the fourth quarter after likely falling this quarter and next.

Nestlé is exploring a sale of the majority of its North America waters business, including brands like Poland Spring and Pure Life, as the world's largest bottled-water maker tries to adapt to shifting consumer tastes. The company will instead focus on upscale and international brands like San Pellegrino and Perrier, as well as functional water, like caffeinated water, which together make up about 20% of its North America sales.

