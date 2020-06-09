Log in
Consumer Shares Move Lower as the U.S. Cautiously Reopens -- Consumer Roundup

06/09/2020 | 05:26pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies fell as investors grew more cautious about the economic recovery.

Struggling department store chain Macy's said it has secured about $4.5 billion in financing to help it fund its operations and new inventory, resolve outstanding payments and repay debt coming due in fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021. The stock fell 7.3% Tuesday as the retailer swung to a preliminary loss for the fiscal first quarter as sales dropped due to Covid-19 store closures.

Adidas AG said it is increasing the number of black employees and investing $20 million in black communities after some U.S. employees complained the company was profiting off black culture without doing enough to help them. The sportswear giant said a minimum of 30% of all new positions in the U.S. at Adidas and Reebok will be filled with black and Latino people and that it would finance 50 university scholarships for black students each year over five years.

British American Tobacco PLC said Tuesday that its business in the first half has been performing well amid the pandemic, but it has downgraded its adjusted revenue growth expectations for the full year. 

 Write to Amy Pesseto at amy.pesseto@dowjones.com

ADIDAS AG -2.37% 251.3 Delayed Quote.-11.18%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC -3.09% 3026 Delayed Quote.-3.37%
