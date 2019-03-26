Log in
Consumer Shares Rise Even as Confidence Falls -- Consumer Roundup

03/26/2019 | 08:45pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies climbed along with the broader market even as a measure of U.S. consumer confidence fell in March.

The Conference Board on Tuesday said its index of U.S. consumer confidence declined to 124.1 in March from 131.4 in February. The decline was primarily driven by more pessimistic views about current business and labor market conditions, said Lynn Franco, senior director of indicators at the Conference Board.

McDonald's is buying Israeli digital startup Dynamic Yield Ltd. in a bid to improve in-store ordering and online marketing at the burger giant. As part of the deal, McDonald's will pay more than $300 million for closely held Dynamic Yield, people familiar with the matter said. The deal is the fast-food giant's first acquisition in years and its biggest in two decades.

A trio of activist investors that control a 5% stake in Bed Bath & Beyond are planning to launch a proxy fight to replace the retailer's entire board of directors and hire a new chief executive. Bed Bath & Beyond stock jumped 21% Tuesday on the news.

Online furniture retailer Wayfair plans to open its first physical retail store, the latest online brand to expand the way it reaches consumers by integrating the online and in-person shopping experience.

Shares of home-building companies are on pace for their best quarter in seven years as a drop in mortgage rates has given home buyers a reprieve.

Unilever named Amazon.com's head of consumables Sunny Jain to be the new president of its personal-care and beauty unit, bringing an industry veteran with expertise in a range of consumer goods and e-commerce to the consumer-goods giant.

Write to copydesk@dowjones.com

