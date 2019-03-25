Consumer Shares Rise; Nike Is in Focus in Avenatti Charges -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose Monday. Attorney Michael Avenatti, who seized the spotlight last year as a lawyer for adult-film actress Stormy Daniels, was arrested Monday and charged in two federal cases with wire fraud, bank fraud and attempting to extort more than $20 million from Nike Inc. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan charged Mr. Avenatti with extortion and conspiracy, alleging he told lawyers for Nike that he and an unnamed co-conspirator would release damaging information about the company if Nike didn't make millions of dollars in payments, according to a complaint unsealed Monday in Manhattan federal court. The U.S. attorney's office in Los Angeles also alleged that Mr. Avenatti embezzled a client's money to pay his own expenses and cover debts. Electrolux has slashed its total carbon-dioxide emissions by 66% from 2005--the baseline year for its target of halving its climate impact by 2020--as it increasingly shifts to renewables, the company said.

