Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Consumer Shares Rise; Nike Is in Focus in Avenatti Charges -- Consumer Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 05:17pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose Monday. Attorney Michael Avenatti, who seized the spotlight last year as a lawyer for adult-film actress Stormy Daniels, was arrested Monday and charged in two federal cases with wire fraud, bank fraud and attempting to extort more than $20 million from Nike Inc. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan charged Mr. Avenatti with extortion and conspiracy, alleging he told lawyers for Nike that he and an unnamed co-conspirator would release damaging information about the company if Nike didn't make millions of dollars in payments, according to a complaint unsealed Monday in Manhattan federal court. The U.S. attorney's office in Los Angeles also alleged that Mr. Avenatti embezzled a client's money to pay his own expenses and cover debts. Electrolux has slashed its total carbon-dioxide emissions by 66% from 2005--the baseline year for its target of halving its climate impact by 2020--as it increasingly shifts to renewables, the company said.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:41pApple to launch a new credit card with Goldman. Are the perks worth it?
RE
05:36pApple News+ offers variety, but WSJ holds back on business stories
RE
05:25pUtilities Shares Move Higher -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:24pCommunications Services Shares Slip; AT&T, Viacom Renew Contract -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:23pTechnology Shares Fall Amid Global Growth Concerns -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:20pUPDATE : ‘I'm ME, Not MEAT' Billboard Now Up in Honor of Slaughtered Cow
PU
05:20pFinancials Fall as Treasury Yields Continue to Slide -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:17pConsumer Shares Rise; Nike Is in Focus in Avenatti Charges -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EISAI CO., LTD : EISAI : Biogen announces $5 billion buyback days after shelving Alzheimer's trials
2ALPHABET : ALPHABET : YouTube denies report of plans to cancel high-end dramas, comedies
3GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Apple, Apax, Boeing, Daimler
4Uber looks to pick up Careem in $3 billion deal - sources
5HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL : LVMH briefly sinks almost 9 percent; traders suspect 'fat finger'

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.