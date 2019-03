Shares of retailers and other consumer companies sank amid more earnings reports. Nike shares were down more than 6% after the sneaker and sportswear giant said strong consumer demand in the U.S. and China helped the company sell more products at full price and through its own apps and websites in the holiday quarter, but it cautioned that sales growth would slow in the current quarter. Changing Chinese consumer habits continued to weigh on Tiffany, as sales fell more than expected in the latest quarter. Former basketball star Shaquille O'Neal is joining the board of Papa John's International Inc. as the pizza chain looks to repair its image after a string of controversies tied to its founder and former chief executive. MillerCoors said it sued the Anheuser-Busch Companies, alleging that the rival brewer's advertisement campaign associating Miller Lite and Coors Light with corn syrup is false and misleading. General Motors said it will invest $300 million at its Orion Township, Mich., assembly plant, and build a new electric vehicle there. Peugeot maker PSA Group approached Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV earlier this year about combining the two car makers, according to people familiar with the matter--a pitch to create a $45 billion industry behemoth that would reposition both companies in the U.S. and Europe. Fiat Chrysler rebuffed the pitch, as it had previous approaches by the French car maker, according to these people. U.S. hedge-fund manager Elliott Management lost its battle to boost dividends and gain board seats at South Korean auto giant Hyundai, highlighting the challenge activist investors face at Asia's family-run businesses.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com