Consumer Shares Slip Amid More Earnings Reports -- Consumer Roundup

03/14/2019 | 05:19pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies slipped as earnings continued to come in. Shares of Tailored Brands were down more than 20% as the parent company of Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank said it expects same-store sales to fall for several of its brands this quarter. Dollar General said same-store sales grew in the most recent quarter, but profit was less than expected as it increases the portion of sales that come from less-profitable products like food. Toyota said it will boost planned investment in the U.S. to nearly $13 billion from $10 billion by 2021, a move that comes as the Trump administration considers tariffs on car imports. Tesla Inc. said it named Vaibhav Taneja to the role of chief accounting officer as the electric-car maker looks to build up its C-suite team amid a wave of departures over the past year.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

