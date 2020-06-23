Consumer Spending Expected to Rebound -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jun 20 1350K (17) 1508K 0830 Durable Goods Orders May +9.8% (20) -17.7%* 0830 Real GDP (3rd Reading) 1Q -5.0% (20) -5.0%** 0830 GDP Prices (3rd Reading) 1Q +1.4% (5) +1.4%** 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Jun N/A -19 Composite Index Friday 0830 Personal Income May -7.0% (20) +10.5% 0830 Consumer Spending May +8.7% (20) -13.6% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M May +0.0% (20) -0.4% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y May +0.9% (11) +1.0% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Jun 79.0 (17) 78.9*** (Final) *Revised Figure **1Q 2nd Reading ***June Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

