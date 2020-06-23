Log in
Consumer Spending Expected to Rebound -- Data Week Ahead

06/23/2020 | 10:15am EDT

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Jun 20   1350K   (17)   1508K 
          0830  Durable Goods Orders        May      +9.8%   (20)  -17.7%* 
          0830  Real GDP (3rd Reading)      1Q       -5.0%   (20)  -5.0%** 
          0830  GDP Prices (3rd Reading)    1Q       +1.4%   (5)   +1.4%** 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy     Jun       N/A          -19 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    0830  Personal Income             May      -7.0%   (20)  +10.5% 
          0830  Consumer Spending           May      +8.7%   (20)  -13.6% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M         May      +0.0%   (20)  -0.4% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y         May      +0.9%   (11)  +1.0% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Jun       79.0   (17)   78.9*** 
                 (Final) 
 
*Revised Figure 
**1Q 2nd Reading 
***June Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

