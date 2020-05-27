Log in
Consumer Spending Seen Down 12.9% -- Data Week Ahead

05/27/2020 | 10:15am EDT

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Tuesday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              May 23    2050K  (15)   2438K 
          0830  Durable Goods Orders        Apr      -17.0%  (19)  -14.7%* 
          0830  Real GDP (2nd Reading)      1Q       -4.8%   (19)  -4.8%** 
          0830  GDP Prices (2nd Reading)    1Q       +1.3%   (6)   +1.3%** 
          1000  Pending Home Sales          Apr      -15.0%  (10)  -20.8% 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy     May       N/A          -30 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    0830  Personal Income             Apr      -5.0%   (20)  -2.0% 
          0830  Consumer Spending           Apr      -12.9%  (20)  -7.5% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M         Apr      -0.3%   (21)  -0.1% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y         Apr      +1.1%   (12)  +1.7% 
          0945  Chicago PMI                 May       40.0   (9)    35.4 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          May       74.0   (16)   73.7*** 
                  (Final) 
 
*Revised Figure 
**1Q First Reading 
***May Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

