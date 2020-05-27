Consumer Spending Seen Down 12.9% -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Tuesday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims May 23 2050K (15) 2438K 0830 Durable Goods Orders Apr -17.0% (19) -14.7%* 0830 Real GDP (2nd Reading) 1Q -4.8% (19) -4.8%** 0830 GDP Prices (2nd Reading) 1Q +1.3% (6) +1.3%** 1000 Pending Home Sales Apr -15.0% (10) -20.8% 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy May N/A -30 Composite Index Friday 0830 Personal Income Apr -5.0% (20) -2.0% 0830 Consumer Spending Apr -12.9% (20) -7.5% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Apr -0.3% (21) -0.1% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Apr +1.1% (12) +1.7% 0945 Chicago PMI May 40.0 (9) 35.4 1000 Consumer Sentiment May 74.0 (16) 73.7*** (Final) *Revised Figure **1Q First Reading ***May Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

