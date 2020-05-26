Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Consumer Spending Seen Down 12.9% -- Data Week Ahead Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 02:15pm EDT

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Wednesday 1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy        May      -40.0   (4)   -53.0 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              May 23    2050K  (15)   2438K 
          0830  Durable Goods Orders        Apr      -17.0%  (19)  -14.7%* 
          0830  Real GDP (2nd Reading)      1Q       -4.8%   (19)  -4.8%** 
          0830  GDP Prices (2nd Reading)    1Q       +1.3%   (6)   +1.3%** 
          1000  Pending Home Sales          Apr      -15.0%  (10)  -20.8% 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy     May       N/A          -30 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    0830  Personal Income             Apr      -5.0%   (20)  -2.0% 
          0830  Consumer Spending           Apr      -12.9%  (20)  -7.5% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M         Apr      -0.3%   (21)  -0.1% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y         Apr      +1.1%   (12)  +1.7% 
          0945  Chicago PMI                 May       40.0   (9)    35.4 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          May       74.0   (16)   73.7*** 
                  (Final) 
 
*Revised Figure 
**1Q First Reading 
***May Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Commodities"
02:15pConsumer Spending Seen Down 12.9% -- Data Week Ahead Update
DJ
12:55pU.S. New Home Sales Rose in April
DJ
08:30aGold eases as equities rally, Hong Kong woes limit losses
RE
03:31aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
05/25Russia leapfrogs Saudi Arabia as China's top crude oil supplier in April
RE
05/25Singapore's Economy May Contract Further This Year Due to Covid-19 Impact
DJ
05/25China Pork Imports Hit Record High in April
DJ
05/25Barrick's Tanzania gold concentrate containers cleared for export
RE
05/25China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
05/22LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION : 'This could be the one that gets me,' says oilfield service veteran
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Postpones 2019 Results Publication for Third Time
3AVIVA PLC : Frozen UK property funds face existential crisis
4AIRBUS SE : Airbus Wins Contract to Build Module for NASA Lunar Mission
5AXA : French restaurant ruling puts coronavirus claims on global menu

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group