Consumer Spending Seen Down 12.9% -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Wednesday 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy May -40.0 (4) -53.0
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims May 23 2050K (15) 2438K
0830 Durable Goods Orders Apr -17.0% (19) -14.7%*
0830 Real GDP (2nd Reading) 1Q -4.8% (19) -4.8%**
0830 GDP Prices (2nd Reading) 1Q +1.3% (6) +1.3%**
1000 Pending Home Sales Apr -15.0% (10) -20.8%
1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy May N/A -30
Composite Index
Friday 0830 Personal Income Apr -5.0% (20) -2.0%
0830 Consumer Spending Apr -12.9% (20) -7.5%
0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Apr -0.3% (21) -0.1%
0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Apr +1.1% (12) +1.7%
0945 Chicago PMI May 40.0 (9) 35.4
1000 Consumer Sentiment May 74.0 (16) 73.7***
(Final)
*Revised Figure
**1Q First Reading
***May Prelim Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com