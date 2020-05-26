Consumer Spending Seen Down 12.9% -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Wednesday 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy May -40.0 (4) -53.0 Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims May 23 2050K (15) 2438K 0830 Durable Goods Orders Apr -17.0% (19) -14.7%* 0830 Real GDP (2nd Reading) 1Q -4.8% (19) -4.8%** 0830 GDP Prices (2nd Reading) 1Q +1.3% (6) +1.3%** 1000 Pending Home Sales Apr -15.0% (10) -20.8% 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy May N/A -30 Composite Index Friday 0830 Personal Income Apr -5.0% (20) -2.0% 0830 Consumer Spending Apr -12.9% (20) -7.5% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Apr -0.3% (21) -0.1% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Apr +1.1% (12) +1.7% 0945 Chicago PMI May 40.0 (9) 35.4 1000 Consumer Sentiment May 74.0 (16) 73.7*** (Final) *Revised Figure **1Q First Reading ***May Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

