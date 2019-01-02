Consumer Stocks Weighed Tesla, Netflix -- Consumer Roundup

Consumer stocks rose overall as select retailers gained following the New Year holiday break. Tesla slipped about 7%, however, after the electric auto maker said it would reduce prices for vehicles in the U.S. and said deliveries of its Model 3 were weaker than expected in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analysts said Netflix will likely report 4Q subscriber additions slightly below expectations and lowers its price target to $355 from $410, citing higher interest and discount rates and lower comparable multiples, sending shares down 2.5%.

-Francesca Fontana, francesca.fontana@wsj.com