Consumer Survey in April 2020: Consumer Optimism Retreated

The latest edition of the Consumer Survey conducted by Bank Indonesia in April 2020 signalled retreating consumer optimism compared with conditions one month earlier, as reflected by a significant decline in the Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) to a level of 84.8 from 113.8 in March 2020.

Consumer perception of current economic conditions, current income and job availability in particular, weighed heavily on consumer confidence. Looking forward, however, consumers remained relatively upbeat concerning economic conditions in the next six months, supported by expectations of higher incomes and a business recovery as the COVID-19 pandemic eases in Indonesia.

