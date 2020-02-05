Consumer Survey in January 2020: Consumer Optimism Maintained

Page Content

The latest edition of the Consumer Survey conducted by Bank Indonesia in January 2020 revealed how consumer optimism has been maintained, as corroborated by a Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) reading in optimistic territory above the 100-point threshold at a level of 121.7, despite retreating from 126.4 in December 2019. Furthermore, consumers across all spending brackets remained upbeat at the beginning of the new year.

Positive consumer perception of current economic conditions as well as expectations of future economic dynamics maintained consumer optimism in the reporting period. In terms of current economic conditions, consumers were buoyant on incomes and conditions for buying durable goods. In addition, the respondents also had positive expectations regarding incomes, job availability and business conditions in the upcoming six months.

Consumers predicted more intense inflationary pressures in the next 12 months (January 2021) based on stronger demand expected next year, as confirmed by an uptick in the 12-month Price Expectations Index (PEI) compared with conditions one month earlier.

Full survey results are available on the Bank Indonesia website under the Consumer Survey.