Consumer Survey in June 2020: Consumer Confidence has Improved

The latest Consumer Survey conducted by Bank Indonesia in June 2020 indicated that consumer confidence has improved despite remaining below the 100-point threshold separating pessimism from optimism. The Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) was recorded at a level of 83.8 in June 2020, up from 77.8 in May 2020. Less pessimism was reported across all spending and age categories as well as by respondents in 14 of the surveyed cities, led by Mataram, Jakarta and Samarinda.

Consumer optimism was buoyed in the reporting period by the respondents' perception of economic conditions in the next six months, business expansion in particular, with respondents expecting Indonesia to flatten the COVID-19 curve. On the other hand, however, consumer perception of current economic conditions remained low and retreated further, primarily caused by less consumer optimism concerning conditions for buying durable goods.

Full survey results are available on the Bank Indonesia website under the Consumer Survey.

