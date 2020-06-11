Log in
Consumer Survey in May 2020: Consumer Optimism Retreated

06/11/2020 | 11:37pm EDT
Page Content

The latest Consumer Survey conducted by Bank Indonesia in May 2020 revealed consumer optimism continued to retreat, as corroborated by a Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) declining to a level of 77.8 from 84.8 in April 2020. Furthermore, respondents across all spending and age categories reported CCI declines in May 2020. Spatially, respondents from 14 cities confirmed a lower CCI in the reporting period, led by Manado followed by Mataram and Ambon.

Consumer optimism in May 2020 was weighed down by consumer perception of current economic conditions, particularly perception regarding job availability. Looking forward, however, consumers remained relatively upbeat concerning economic conditions in the next six months, supported by expectations of higher incomes and job availability as the COVID-19 pandemic eases in Indonesia.

Full survey results are available on the Bank Indonesia website under the Consumer Survey.

Disclaimer

Bank Indonesia published this content on 12 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2020 03:37:00 UTC
