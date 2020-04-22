Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Consumer confidence the lowest ever

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 04:53am EDT
Consumers the most pessimistic ever

The coronavirus seems to have a strong impact on consumer sentiment as it dropped by 30 percentage points (p.p.) in April 2020 compared to the previous month. The indicator thus reached its lowest value in the entire observation period, which began in March 1996.

All four components of the consumer sentiment indicator deteriorated on a monthly basis: expectations about households' finances by 30 p.p., expectations about the country's economy by 41 p.p., unemployment expectations by 39 p.p., and savings expectations by 13 p.p.

Consumer opinion declined sharply at the annual level

The consumer confidence indicator was 41 p.p. lower than in April 2019 and 40 p.p. lower than last year's average.

This decrease in the consumer sentiment at the annual level was mainly due to a lot less optimistic unemployment expectations and expectations about the country's economy, both of which deteriorated by 59 p.p. Expectations about households' finances decreased by 34 p.p. and savings expectations by 11 p.p.

Lower expectations of larger investments

The indicators we only measure quarterly also deteriorated. Consumer expectations of buying a car were down by 12 p.p compared to January, expectations of buying or building a home by 6 p.p., and expectations of renovating a home by 15 p.p.


Disclaimer

Statistical Office of The Republic of Slovenia published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 08:52:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:13aCN ASIA BHD : Notice of 24th AGM
PU
05:13aCN ASIA BHD : Notice of EGM
PU
05:12aGlobal Markets Steadier After Two Days of Oil-Driven Turbulence -- Update
DJ
05:10aUBS AG : HSBC reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05:08aDAIMLER : SpurWechsel – Daimler Sustainability Report 2019
PU
05:08aReliable data in times of corona and beyond
PU
05:08aFREENET : Buy rating from HSBC
MD
05:07aASOS : Boohoo bucks British lockdown blues as sales rebound
RE
05:07aKOENIG & BAUER AG : HSBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05:06aZIGBEE ALLIANCE : and DiiA Collaborate to Standardize DALI-Zigbee Gateways
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Takes $5.7 Billion Stake in India's Jio -- Update
2KERING : KERING : Sales Drop At Gucci But China Improves
3NETFLIX, INC. : Netflix doubles expected signups but warns coronavirus boost may fade
4STMICROELECTRONICS : STMICROELECTRONICS : 1Q Net Profit, Revenue Increased
5AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. : THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Aytu BioScienc..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group