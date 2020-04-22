Consumer confidence the lowest ever

The coronavirus seems to have a strong impact on consumer sentiment as it dropped by 30 percentage points (p.p.) in April 2020 compared to the previous month. The indicator thus reached its lowest value in the entire observation period, which began in March 1996.

All four components of the consumer sentiment indicator deteriorated on a monthly basis: expectations about households' finances by 30 p.p., expectations about the country's economy by 41 p.p., unemployment expectations by 39 p.p., and savings expectations by 13 p.p.

Consumer opinion declined sharply at the annual level

The consumer confidence indicator was 41 p.p. lower than in April 2019 and 40 p.p. lower than last year's average.

This decrease in the consumer sentiment at the annual level was mainly due to a lot less optimistic unemployment expectations and expectations about the country's economy, both of which deteriorated by 59 p.p. Expectations about households' finances decreased by 34 p.p. and savings expectations by 11 p.p.

Lower expectations of larger investments

The indicators we only measure quarterly also deteriorated. Consumer expectations of buying a car were down by 12 p.p compared to January, expectations of buying or building a home by 6 p.p., and expectations of renovating a home by 15 p.p.

