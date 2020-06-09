Consumer price increase remains at 1.2 percent in May

The consumer price index (CPI) is one of the most important indicators for inflation. Inflation is a broader term which covers more than consumer goods and services; for example, prices of owner-occupied houses, manufactured products, shares and gold are also subject to change.

Show datatable Consumer price index (CPI) Hide datatable Consumer price index (CPI) 2015 January 0 2015 February 0.2 2015 March 0.4 2015 April 0.6 2015 May 1.1 2015 June 1 2015 July 1 2015 August 0.8 2015 September 0.6 2015 October 0.6 2015 November 0.7 2015 December 0.7 2016 January 0.6 2016 February 0.6 2016 March 0.6 2016 April 0 2016 May 0 2016 June 0 2016 July -0.2 2016 August 0.2 2016 September 0.1 2016 October 0.4 2016 November 0.6 2016 December 1 2017 January 1.7 2017 February 1.8 2017 March 1.1 2017 April 1.6 2017 May 1.1 2017 June 1.1 2017 July 1.3 2017 August 1.4 2017 September 1.5 2017 October 1.3 2017 November 1.5 2017 December 1.3 2018 January 1.5 2018 February 1.2 2018 March 1 2018 April 1.1 2018 May 1.7 2018 June 1.7 2018 July 2.1 2018 August 2.1 2018 September 1.9 2018 October 2.1 2018 November 2 2018 December 2 2019 January 2.2 2019 February 2.6 2019 March 2.8 2019 April 2.9 2019 May 2.4 2019 June 2.7 2019 July 2.5 2019 August 2.8 2019 September 2.6 2019 October 2.7 2019 November 2.6 2019 December 2.7 2020 January 1.8 2020 February 1.6 2020 March 1.4 2020 April 1.2 2020 May 1.2

Tobacco significantly more expensive due to higher excise duty rate

On 1 April 2020, excise duties on tobacco were raised. This higher rate affected consumer prices of tobacco products. In May, tobacco was 12 percent more expensive than in same month last year, while in April the price increase was still 4 percent.This price development has an upward effect on consumer prices. In May, the year-on-year price increase of rolling tobacco was almost 25 percent, while prices of cigarettes were on average 6.8 percent higher. Because retailers still sold stocks of tobacco at old excise duty rates in April and May, the increase in excise duty was not yet fully reflected in the selling prices of tobacco in these months.

Lower motor fuel and clothing prices

Just as in April, prices of motor fuels were significantly lower in May than in the same month last year. In May, motor fuels were 14.1 percent cheaper than one year previously, against a year-on-year decline of 13.4 in April. The price development of clothes also had a downward effect on the consumer price increase.

Price increase in the eurozone down to 0.1 percent

Aside from the consumer price index (CPI), CBS also calculates the European harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP).

In May, HICP-based prices of goods and services in the Netherlands were 1.1 percent up year-on-year, versus 1.0 percent in April. The price increase in the eurozone went further down from 0.3 percentin April to 0.1 percent in May, the lowest level since July 2016.

Show datatable Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) Hide datatable Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) 2015 January -0.7 -0.6 2015 February -0.5 -0.3 2015 March -0.3 -0.1 2015 April 0 0.2 2015 May 0.7 0.6 2015 June 0.5 0.5 2015 July 0.8 0.5 2015 August 0.4 0.4 2015 September 0.3 0.2 2015 October 0.4 0.4 2015 November 0.4 0.1 2015 December 0.5 0.3 2016 January 0.2 0.3 2016 February 0.3 -0.1 2016 March 0.5 0 2016 April -0.2 -0.3 2016 May -0.2 -0.1 2016 June -0.2 0 2016 July -0.6 0.2 2016 August 0.1 0.2 2016 September -0.1 0.4 2016 October 0.3 0.5 2016 November 0.4 0.6 2016 December 0.7 1.1 2017 January 1.6 1.7 2017 February 1.7 2 2017 March 0.6 1.5 2017 April 1.4 1.9 2017 May 0.7 1.4 2017 June 1 1.3 2017 July 1.5 1.3 2017 August 1.5 1.5 2017 September 1.4 1.6 2017 October 1.3 1.4 2017 November 1.5 1.5 2017 December 1.2 1.3 2018 January 1.5 1.3 2018 February 1.3 1.1 2018 March 1 1.4 2018 April 1 1.2 2018 May 1.9 2 2018 June 1.7 2 2018 July 1.9 2.2 2018 August 1.9 2.1 2018 September 1.6 2.1 2018 October 1.9 2.3 2018 November 1.8 1.9 2018 December 1.8 1.5 2019 January 2 1.4 2019 February 2.6 1.5 2019 March 2.9 1.4 2019 April 3 1.7 2019 May 2.3 1.2 2019 June 2.7 1.3 2019 July 2.6 1 2019 August 3.1 1 2019 September 2.7 0.8 2019 October 2.8 0.7 2019 November 2.6 1 2019 December 2.8 1.3 2020 January 1.7 1.4 2020 February 1.3 1.2 2020 March 1.1 0.7 2020 April 1 0.3 2020 May 1.1 0.1

The HICP is compiled according to the European harmonised method in order to facilitate comparison between the various EU member states. Price indices for the eurozone and the European Union as a whole are calculated on the basis of the HICPs of the individual member states. The European Central Bank (ECB) uses these figures to formulate its monetary policy.

Unlike the CPI, the HICP does not take into account the costs related to home ownership. In the Dutch CPI, these costs are calculated on the basis of developments in rental property prices.

Implications of the coronavirus crisis for consumer price measurements in May

As a result of government measures, the services of e.g. airlines and restaurants were virtually unavailable in May. As a consequence, for many of these services there were no transactions for which prices could be measured. In line with guidelines from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, CBS chose the most appropriate estimation method for each situation. The product groups within which prices had to be estimated in relation to corona account for around 12 percent of consumptive expenditure.