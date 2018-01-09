Consumer prices in 2018: +1.9% on the previous year

In December 2018, the inflation rate decreased markedly

Consumer price index, December 2018

+1.7% on the same month a year earlier (provisional result confirmed)

+0.1% on the previous month (provisional result confirmed)

Harmonised index of consumer prices, December 2018

+1.7% on the same month a year earlier (provisional result confirmed)

+0.3% on the previous month (provisional result confirmed)

Enlarge pictureWIESBADEN- Consumer prices in Germany rose by 1.9% on an annual average in 2018 compared with 2017. The Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) also reports that the year-on-year rate of price increase in 2018 thus was slightly higher than in the previous year (2017: +1.8%). In December 2018, the inflation rate as measured by the consumer price index decreased markedly on the previous months, reaching 1.7%.

The increase in the year-on-year rate of price increase in 2018 was mainly due to energy prices. Energy product prices in 2018 were up 4.9% on 2017, the increase being larger than a year earlier (2017: +3.1% on 2016). The largest price increases in 2018 were recorded for heating oil (+21.7%) and motor fuel prices were markedly up, too (+7.8%). In contrast to these sharp price rises for mineral oil products, moderate price developments were observed for other energy products. Excluding energy prices, the year-on-year rate of price increase in 2018 would have been +1.6%.

Food prices increased markedly (+2.5%) in 2018 on 2017, though less strongly than energy prices. In 2018, the rise in food prices concerned all product groups. Particular increases were recorded for edible oils and fats (+7.4%) and dairy products and eggs (+5.3%).

The prices of goods (total) increased by 2.2% in 2018 on 2017. In addition to the rises in energy and food prices, prices were markedly up for tobacco products (+3.8%) and alcoholic beverages (+2.7%). Compared with goods prices, the increase in service prices (total) was slightly smaller (+1.5%). A major factor contributing to the rise in service prices was net rents exclusive of heating expenses (+1.6%). Prices were up, among other things, for the maintenance and repair of vehicles (+3.0%) and catering services in restaurants, cafes and the like (+2.1%), while price decreases were recorded, for instance, for air tickets (-2.5%) and telecommunications services (-0.7%).

Change in December 2018 on December 2017

Consumer prices as a whole rose 1.7% in December 2018 compared with December 2017. The inflation rate thus decreased markedly at the end of the year (November 2018: +2.3%).

The main reason for the inflation rate being lower than in the previous months was the development of energy product prices. Energy prices rose 4.8% in December 2018 on December 2017 (November 2018: +9.3% on November 2017). The price increase slowed markedly on the previous month especially for heating oil (+16.1%) and motor fuels (+8.6%) (November 2018: +40.7% for heating oil, +15.0% for motor fuels). Excluding energy prices, the inflation rate in December 2018 would have been 1.4%.

Food prices rose 1.0% from December 2017 to December 2018. A substantial year-on-year price increase was recorded for vegetables (+8.1%). Fruit prices fell markedly in the same period (-5.1%).

The prices of goods (total) rose by 2.0% in December 2018 compared with the same month a year earlier, the main reason being the increase in energy prices. Significant year-on-year price increases were also recorded for other goods such as newspapers and periodicals (+4.3%) and beer (+3.1%). Lower prices were recorded, for example, for consumer electronics (-5.8%). Prices of services (total) were up 1.5% over the same period. In addition to the increase in net rents exclusive of heating expenses (+1.5%), higher price rises were observed, for instance, for maintenance and repair of vehicles (+2.6%). In contrast, prices were down especially for pre-primary and primary education services (-12.0%), which was due to the fact that in some Länder parents did no longer have to bearchildcare costs.

Change in December 2018 on November 2018

Compared with November 2018, the consumer price index rose by 0.1% in December 2018. The prices of services (total) increased by 1.3% in December 2018 on the previous month. Among other things, rail fares were up towards the end of 2018 as a result of the annual adjustments of railway fares (+1.4%, of which short-distance transport: +3.1%; long-distance transport: +0.8%). The main reason for the decrease in goods prices (-1.1%) is the development of energy prices (-4.2%, including heating oil: -16.7%; motor fuels: -6.4%). A favourable development for consumers was price reductions for clothing and footwear (-2.0%) at the end of the year.

Overall index

________ Year / Month Index

2010 = 100 Change on

the same

period a

year earlier Change on

the previous

month in per cent A = annual average

-= no figures or magnitude zero 2017 109.3 1.8 2018 111.4 1.9 2017 December 110.6 1.7 0.6 2018 January 109.8 1.6 -0.7 February 110.3 1.4 0.5 March 110.7 1.6 0.4 April 110.7 1.6 0.0 May 111.2 2.2 0.5 June 111.3 2.1 0.1 July 111.6 2.0 0.3 August 111.7 2.0 0.1 September 112.1 2.3 0.4 October 112.3 2.5 0.2 November 112.4 2.3 0.1 December 112.5 1.7 0.1

Overall index / subindex Weighting 2018 December 2018 Change on

2017 Change on

the same

period a

year earlier Change on

the preceding

month in per mill in per cent A = annual average Overall index 1,000.00 1.9 1.7 0.1 Food and non-alcoholic-beverages 102.71 2.4 0.9 0.1 Food 90.52 2.5 1.0 0.3 Meat 20.76 1.7 0.6 0.0 Fruit 8.76 3.8 -5.1 1.3 Vegetables 11.26 0.8 8.1 2.3 Alcoholic beverages and tobacco 37.59 3.4 2.8 -0.3 Clothing and footwear 44.93 0.3 0.9 -2.0 Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels 317.29 2.0 1.9 -0.6 Net rent exclusive of heating expenses 209.93 1.6 1.5 0.1 Household energy 68.19 3.5 3.2 -3.0 Electricity 26.21 1.3 1.0 0.0 Gas 14.46 -1.4 -1.4 0.1 Heating oil 11.11 21.7 16.1 -16.7 Furnishings, household equipment and so on 49.78 1.0 1.0 0.0 Health 44.44 1.3 1.4 0.1 Transport 134.73 3.3 3.5 -1.6 Motor fuels 38.37 7.8 8.6 -6.4 Supergrade petrol 28.38 6.6 7.2 -6.2 Diesel fuel 9.19 11.4 12.4 -7.5 Communication 30.10 -0.7 -0.7 0.0 Recreation and culture 114.92 1.6 1.4 5.3 Education 8.80 0.3 -3.1 0.1 Restaurants and hotels 44.67 2.2 2.3 0.2 Miscellaneous goods and services 70.04 1.2 1.8 0.0 Overall index Excluding food and energy 802.92 1.6 1.5 0.6 Excluding energy (household energy and motor fuels) 893.44 1.6 1.4 0.6 Excluding heating oil and motor fuels 950.52 1.5 1.4 0.6 Goods 479.77 2.2 2.0 -1.1 Non-durable consumer goods 307.89 3.1 2.6 -1.4 Energy 106.56 4.9 4.8 -4.2 Services 520.23 1.5 1.5 1.3

Harmonised index of consumer prices for Germany

Enlarge pictureThe harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP) for Germany, which is calculated for European purposes, rose by 1.9% in 2018 in an annual comparison with 2017. In December 2018, the HICP was by 1.7% above the level of December 2017. Compared with November 2018, the index rose by 0.3% in December 2018.

More information on consumer price statistics is provided by Fachserie 17, Reihe 7.

Detailed data and long time series of consumer price statistics can also be found in the GenesisOnline database in tables 61111-0004 and 61111-0006 (consumer price index) as well as in tables 61121-0002 and 61121-0004 (harmonised consumer price index).

Note: revision of the consumer price index for Germany

The consumer price index is revised and a new base year introduced at regular intervals. From reference month January 2019, the index will be rebased from 2010 to base year 2015. In this context, the consumer price indices will be recalculated as of January 2015.

Please note the following release dates:

30 January 2019 Provisional result for January 2019

21 February 2019 Final result for January 2019 and all consumer price indices recalculated as of January 2015 on the new 2015 base.

