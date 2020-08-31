Consumer prices in August 2020 down on average by 0.1% annually and monthly

In August 2020 annual inflation stood at −0.1% (in the same period last year it was 2.3%), while the 12-month average price growth was 0.7% (in the same period last year 1.7%).

Compared to August 2019, goods prices went down by 1.2%. The prices of semi-durable goods decreased by 2.9%, of durable goods by 0.9% and of non-durable goods by 0.7%. In one year, service prices went up on average by 1.6%.

In August 2020, the largest downward impact on the annual inflation (1.1 percentage points) came from lower prices of petroleum products. The prices of fuel and lubricants dropped by 21.2% (petrol prices decreased by 23.1% and diesel prices by 19.5%) and of liquid fuel by 15.9%.

On the other hand, the annual growth rate was pushed up by 0.5 p.p. by higher prices of food (by 3.8%) and higher prices of miscellaneous goods and services (by 3.5%).

In August 2020 prices at the monthly level 0.1% lower

In August 2020, consumer prices went down on average by 0.1%. 0.1 p.p. was contributed by lower prices of clothing and footwear (by 1.5%) and additional 0.1 p.p. by all other price decreases in August.

The upward impact on inflation (0.1 p.p.) came from higher prices of food (by 0.3%).

Harmonised indices of consumer prices

Measured with the harmonised index of consumer prices, in August 2020 the annual growth of consumer prices was −0.7% (in August 2019 it was 2.4%). The 12-month average price growth was 0.6% (in the same period last year 1.8%). The monthly price growth was 0.0%.

Compared to August 2019, goods prices went down by 2.1%. The prices of semi-durable goods decreased by 3.1%, of non-durable goods by 2.1% and of durable goods by 0.8%. In one year service prices went up on average by 1.5%.

Measured with the harmonised index of consumer prices, in July 2020 the annual inflation rate in the EMU countries was 0.4% (up from 0.3% in June 2020). In the EU-27 Member States it was 0.9% (up from 0.8% in June 2020). The lowest annual inflation rate was recorded in Greece (−2.1%) and the highest in Hungary (3.9%); in Slovenia it stood at −0.3%.