Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Consumer prices in August 2020 down on average by 0.1% annually and monthly

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 04:35am EDT
Annual deflation 0.1%

In August 2020 annual inflation stood at −0.1% (in the same period last year it was 2.3%), while the 12-month average price growth was 0.7% (in the same period last year 1.7%).

Compared to August 2019, goods prices went down by 1.2%. The prices of semi-durable goods decreased by 2.9%, of durable goods by 0.9% and of non-durable goods by 0.7%. In one year, service prices went up on average by 1.6%.

In August 2020, the largest downward impact on the annual inflation (1.1 percentage points) came from lower prices of petroleum products. The prices of fuel and lubricants dropped by 21.2% (petrol prices decreased by 23.1% and diesel prices by 19.5%) and of liquid fuel by 15.9%.

On the other hand, the annual growth rate was pushed up by 0.5 p.p. by higher prices of food (by 3.8%) and higher prices of miscellaneous goods and services (by 3.5%).

In August 2020 prices at the monthly level 0.1% lower

In August 2020, consumer prices went down on average by 0.1%. 0.1 p.p. was contributed by lower prices of clothing and footwear (by 1.5%) and additional 0.1 p.p. by all other price decreases in August.

The upward impact on inflation (0.1 p.p.) came from higher prices of food (by 0.3%).

Harmonised indices of consumer prices

Measured with the harmonised index of consumer prices, in August 2020 the annual growth of consumer prices was −0.7% (in August 2019 it was 2.4%). The 12-month average price growth was 0.6% (in the same period last year 1.8%). The monthly price growth was 0.0%.

Compared to August 2019, goods prices went down by 2.1%. The prices of semi-durable goods decreased by 3.1%, of non-durable goods by 2.1% and of durable goods by 0.8%. In one year service prices went up on average by 1.5%.

Measured with the harmonised index of consumer prices, in July 2020 the annual inflation rate in the EMU countries was 0.4% (up from 0.3% in June 2020). In the EU-27 Member States it was 0.9% (up from 0.8% in June 2020). The lowest annual inflation rate was recorded in Greece (−2.1%) and the highest in Hungary (3.9%); in Slovenia it stood at −0.3%.

Disclaimer

Statistical Office of The Republic of Slovenia published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 08:34:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:48aKNORR-BREMSE : Oddo reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
04:45aPING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : Announcement change of supervisors
PU
04:45aGLOBAL BRANDS : Fy2020 annual report
PU
04:45aKRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC : Submission of the Audited Financial Statements for the three-month period and the six-month period ended June 30, 2020
PU
04:45aHARBIN BANK : Proxy form for the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting to be held on 15 october 2020
PU
04:45aZHONGGUANCUN SCIENCE TECH LEASING : Announcement pursuant to rule 13.18 of the listing rules
PU
04:45aTRULY INTERNATIONAL : Further delay in despatch of circular in relation to a major transaction for the formation of the amoled jv company
PU
04:45aSINOFERT : Announcement - financial data of sinochem fertilizer for the six months ended 30 june 2020
PU
04:45aIX BIOPHARMA : has issued its response to address key questions received from the Shareholders ahead of the upcoming extraordinary general meeting to be held on 4 September 2020 and has provided an update of the financial effects of the proposed placement of 44,491,299 new ordinary shares.
PU
04:45aRENO DE MEDICI S P A : Conversion option of convertible saving shares into ordinary shares
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ENGIE : Veolia aims to buy Suez stake as prelude to planned takeover
2VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Veolia Offers to Acquire Suez Stake, Eyes Takeover
3BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD. : CHINA'S IRON ORE IMPORTS SET FOR STRONG AUGUST, BUT WHERE IS ALL THE STEEL GO..
4SANOFI : Sanofi more confident about its coronavirus vaccines
5KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. : KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : U.S. scraps Philips ventilator order in 2020 earnings blow

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group