Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Consumer sentiment tepid in U.S. South as COVID-19 cases spike

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 01:45pm EDT

By Lucia Mutikani

Consumers in southern U.S. states where COVID-19 infections spiked to record levels after authorities rushed to reopen businesses were less optimistic about economic conditions in June than residents in areas that proceeded more cautiously and followed the advice of health experts.

The University of Michigan said on Friday its measure of consumer sentiment rose only 0.5 point among residents in the South in June. Southern states, including Texas, South Carolina and Florida, which had reopened by mid-May, are reporting a surge in cases of the respiratory illness.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday ordered bars to close down again and restaurants to scale back service.

"While most consumers believe that economic conditions could hardly worsen from the recent shutdown of the national economy, prospective growth in the economy is more closely tied to progress against the coronavirus," said Richard Curtin, the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers chief economist.

"The early reopening of the economy has undoubtedly restored jobs and incomes, but it has come at the probable cost of an uptick in the spread of the virus."

In the West, where coronavirus infections have also jumped despite early adoption of stringent measures to slow the spread of the disease, consumer sentiment increased 3.3 points in June.

In contrast, sentiment among residents in the Northeast soared by a record 19.1 points this month. State and local governments in the Northeast are gradually reopening their economies while monitoring COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

Curtin attributed the surge in confidence to "residents apparently expecting the later and more gradual reopening to produce at worst a negligible increase in infections."

He predicted that the resurgence of the virus would undercut consumer demand in the southern and western regions and might even temper spending in the Northeast.

The survey also found that consumers' confidence in government economic policies dropped in June to its lowest since President Donald Trump took office in January 2017.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by David Gregorio)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:07pCHINA MESSAGE TO U.S. : Crossing 'Red Lines' Could Put Trade Deal at Risk -- Update
DJ
01:57pOil dips on rise in U.S. coronavirus cases, set for weekly fall
RE
01:57pOil dips on rise in U.S. coronavirus cases, set for weekly fall
RE
01:56pOil dips on rise in U.S. coronavirus cases, set for weekly fall
RE
01:47pBoeing 737 MAX certification flight test expected soon
RE
01:45pConsumer sentiment tepid in U.S. South as COVID-19 cases spike
RE
01:44pC NLOPB CANADA NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR OFFSHOR : Near Miss on the Hebron Platform
PU
01:40pTreasury Yields Fall as Virus Surge Threatens Reopenings
DJ
01:28pGap and Kanye West team up for new clothing line
RE
01:19pJIMMY PANETTA : Congressmen Panetta and Cook Lead Bipartisan Letter in Support of Clean Energy Jobs
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1More U.S. companies join Facebook ad boycott bandwagon
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Hedge funds pocket ?1.5 billion as Wirecard goes bust
3VAXART, INC. : Vaxart's COVID-19 Vaccine Selected for the U.S. Government's Operation Warp Speed
4LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : Nasdaq to suspend trading of Luckin Coffee shares from Monday
5FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Ford's New F-150 Truck Aims to Double as a Rolling Office

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group