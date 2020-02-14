Consumers Bancorp : Announces Q3 Dividend

Minerva, Ohio-The Board of Directors of Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:CBKM), the holding company for Consumers National Bank, declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of the corporation's common stock in the amount of $0.135 (13.5 cents) per share on February 13, 2020. The dividend is payable on March 16, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 24, 2020.

Anyone interested in purchasing Consumers Bancorp stock may contact Shareholder Relations at 330-868-9035 or visit the website at www.ConsumersBancorp.com to obtain a list of market makers for the stock.