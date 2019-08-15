Consumers Bancorp : Announces and Raises Dividend to $0.135 per share

Minerva, Ohio-The Board of Directors of Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:CBKM), the holding company for Consumers National Bank, declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of the corporation's common stock in the amount of $0.135 per share on August 15, 2019. The dividend is payable September 16, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 26, 2019. This quarterly dividend reflects an annualized dividend yield of 3.05% based on the stock's closing price of $17.70 on August 15, 2019.

Consumers Bancorp Inc. is the one-bank holding company of Consumers National Bank, an independent community bank headquartered in Minerva, Ohio. Consumers National Bank operates 15 full-service branches and one loan production office in Carroll, Columbiana, Jefferson, Stark, Summit and Wayne Counties, Ohio. The Corporation's common stock is quoted on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol 'CBKM'. For more information visit the Corporation's website at www.ConsumersBancorp.com.