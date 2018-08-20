Consumers Bancorp : National Bank Names Bergman as Salem Branch Manager

Minerva, Ohio-Consumers National Bank announced today that Shelley Bergman has been selected to manage the bank's Salem branch at 141 South Ellsworth Avenue as the new Sales & Service Manager. Bergman will to report to Derek Williams, Senior Vice President of Retail Banking and Operations.

'Shelley is an excellent person to manage the bank's Salem branch,' said Derek Williams, SVP, Retail Banking and Operations. She has 30 years of banking experience primarily working with personal and business clients in Columbiana County. Her previous experience at Consumers National Bank combined with her extensive knowledge of the Salem market enable her to provide excellent client service,' said Williams.

Bergman is replacing the Salem office's previous manager, Kennie Baker, who was recently promoted to AVP, Commercial Deposit Specialist at Consumers National Bank.

Bergman graduated from United Local High School and attended Kent State University. She is active in The Church of God of the Abrahamic Faith and volunteers at the Columbiana County Fair. Bergman and her family reside in the Hanoverton area.