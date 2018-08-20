Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Consumers Bancorp : National Bank Names Bergman as Salem Branch Manager

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 08:57pm CEST

Minerva, Ohio-Consumers National Bank announced today that Shelley Bergman has been selected to manage the bank's Salem branch at 141 South Ellsworth Avenue as the new Sales & Service Manager. Bergman will to report to Derek Williams, Senior Vice President of Retail Banking and Operations.

'Shelley is an excellent person to manage the bank's Salem branch,' said Derek Williams, SVP, Retail Banking and Operations. She has 30 years of banking experience primarily working with personal and business clients in Columbiana County. Her previous experience at Consumers National Bank combined with her extensive knowledge of the Salem market enable her to provide excellent client service,' said Williams.

Bergman is replacing the Salem office's previous manager, Kennie Baker, who was recently promoted to AVP, Commercial Deposit Specialist at Consumers National Bank.

Bergman graduated from United Local High School and attended Kent State University. She is active in The Church of God of the Abrahamic Faith and volunteers at the Columbiana County Fair. Bergman and her family reside in the Hanoverton area.

Disclaimer

Consumers Bancorp Inc. published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 18:56:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:53pFARMLAND PARTNERS INC : Farmland Partners Inc. - Pawar Law Reminds of Important September 10, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action - FPI
AC
09:52pARAMARK : Joins the Hispanic Heritage Foundation and Legacy Sponsor CVS Health to Advance Student Health and Education
BU
09:52pFEDEX : 10 FedEx Drivers Take Home Top Honors at the 2018 National Truck Driving Championships
BU
09:49pGREENWAY TECHNOLOGIES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:48pSACHEM CAPITAL CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:47pEXACTUS : MANAGEMENTS'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:47pInc. Magazine Unveils Its 37th Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000
BU
09:46pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Aug 20
DJ
09:46pOasis Awarded $990 Million Contract by U.S. Air Force Battle Management Directorate
AC
09:44pFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS : Announces A Fatality At Its Cobre Panama Project
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Alecensa latest beneficiary of faster China drug approvals
2WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND &LSQUO;MICKEY: The True Original Exhibition’ Announced to ..
3KEURIG DR PEPPER INC : PepsiCo puts fizz into healthy drinks with $3.2 billion SodaStream deal
4SODASTREAM INTERNATIONAL LTD : Pepsi Continues Move Away From Sugary Drinks With SodaStream Deal
5JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : Tesla nears three-month low as JPMorgan adds to deal doubts

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.