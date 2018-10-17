Consumers Bancorp : National Bank Opens New Office in Fairlawn

Minerva, Ohio-Consumers National Bank announced today that it has opened a new full-service branch at 3680 Embassy Parkway in Fairlawn, Ohio. The new location marks the bank's first full-service location in Summit County and the 14th branch in its network.

'Opening this new office in Fairlawn enables Consumers National Bank to serve new personal and business clients in the greater Akron metro market. As part of our long-term strategic plan, Consumers is taking this opportunity to provide a local office for our existing Summit County clients and bring our unique business lending philosophy to more businesses Summit, Portage, and Cuyahoga counties,' said Ralph J. Lober, II, president and CEO of Consumers National Bank.

Mike Benson, Vice President, Akron Metro Manager will lead the team at the new facility and will be responsible for developing commercial loan relationships with local businesses. In addition, Laura Horovitz, Vice President, Business Development Officer, will work out of the bank's Fairlawn office.

The new location will bring three additional full-time jobs to the area. Bev Newell, Assistant Vice President, has been selected as the Relationship Manager of the bank's newly constructed branch. 'Bev is the ideal person to lead the Fairlawn branch. She has more than 29 years of banking experience primarily working with Consumers National Bank's clients. In addition to managing the operations of the branch and two Universal Bankers, she will be responsible for working closely with our business clients in helping them with their borrowing needs,' said Benson. Rounding out the branch staff as Universal Bankers are Lauren Conner and Megan Stitts.

Consumers National Bank's Fairlawn facility includes a bank lobby, drive-up deposit automation ATM and is adjacent to the new location of The Wealth Advisory Group of DiLauro, Wracher, & Thomas, the bank's wealth management partner. The branch will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m.

'We look forward to building new personal and business banking relationships out of our Fairlawn branch and to making a difference in Summit County,' said Lober.

Consumers National Bank was established by local business men in Minerva, Ohio, in 1965. Since that time, the bank has expanded beyond Stark to Carroll, Columbiana, Jefferson, Summit and Wayne counties taking its philosophy of community banking and knowledgeable, personalized service to these markets. The bank, now at $500 million in assets, is the largest community bank in Stark County and holds a five-star (superior) Bauer Financial bank rating.

Mike Benson, Vice President, Akron Metro Manager will lead the team at Consumers National Bank's new Fairlawn office.

Bev Newell, Assistant Vice President, has been selected as the Relationship Manager of the Consumers National Bank's new Fairlawn branch.