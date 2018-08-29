Consumers Energy : Unusual Weather Pattern Continues through Michigan Affecting Consumers Energy Customers

Jackson, Mich. Tuesday, August 28, 2018

A strong cold front bringing to an end nearly three days of severe weather knocked out power to more than 100,000 Consumers Energy customers across Lower Michigan Tuesday evening.

The storms came as the energy provider was wrapping up the second day of power restoration which had already affected nearly 100,000 customers since Sunday evening. The storm brought down over 600 electric lines with winds that exceeded 60 mph.

Consumers Energy is urging patience as it works to assess the damage and make repairs as safely, but quickly, as possible.

'As we restored power earlier Tuesday, we were anticipating this storm and making sure workers and equipment were in place to respond,' said Tim Sparks, Consumers Energy vice president of electric grid integration. 'We will work safely around the clock until every customer is restored.'

. It is expected to be end of day Friday before all customers are restored. Additional storms, which are expected overnight, may lengthen restoration times. To view specific counties and regions most affected by electric interruptions, please visit: https://www.ConsumersEnergy.com/outagemap

From damage assessors to lineworkers and call center representatives, more than 1,500 Consumers Energy employees and contractors are involved with the restoration effort.

Consumers Energy urges the public to keep these safety tips in mind:

Stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines and to call 911 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.

Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.

Operating a generator may produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas. Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement or near any air intakes, and never fuel a generator when it is running.

Customers can sign up to get outage alerts and restoration times sent to a phone, email or text message, Text 'REG' to 232273 or visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/alerts. Customers can also report an outage, check the status of an outage and get useful tips what to do before, during and after a storm by visiting www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter.

The next storm update news release will be at approximately 4:30 a.m. Wednesday

