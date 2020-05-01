Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Consumers in Areas of Western Riverside County Asked to Immediately Stop Outdoor Watering During Emergency Pipeline Repair

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 04:04am EDT

More than 250,000 consumers in Moreno Valley and nearby Riverside County communities are being called on to immediately stop outdoor water use – including landscape irrigation, washing cars and filling pools – while a state-operated pipeline undergoes emergency repairs. Essential indoor water service for drinking, bathing, and washing is not affected.

Officials from the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, Eastern Municipal Water District and Western Municipal Water District made the water-saving plea tonight as officials from the California Department of Water Resources prepared to repair a leak in the Santa Ana Valley Pipeline, which delivers Northern California water from the State Water Project to the region.

While the leak’s cause is being investigated and the timeline for repairs is not yet available, crews are working around the clock to complete the repair as quickly as possible, while following all regional health guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Updates will be made available on the water agencies’ websites, mwdh2o.com, wmwd.com and emwd.org.

Along with Moreno Valley residents, consumers in the nearby Riverside communities of Lake Mathews, Orangecrest, Mission Grove, Woodcrest, March Air Reserve Base, Lake Hills, Air Force Village West, and Hillcrest are being asked to immediately stop outdoor water use to ensure the temporarily limited supply in storage will last through the emergency repair period. Conservation actions do not include bathing, washing and cleaning, which are essential to protect against COVID-19.

In addition, Eastern and Western are shutting off large landscape customers during the emergency repairs to save water. These include parks and schools in the affected areas as well as Sunnymead Ranch. However, with warm weather in the forecast, residential customers also need to take immediate action.

“It is critical that everyone does their part to ensure that maintenance and repairs to this critical pipeline from Northern California run smoothly,” said Western’s General Manager Craig Miller. “We need our customers’ cooperation to immediately stop outdoor water use so that our remaining water supplies can meet the essential indoor needs of all our customers.”

Paul Jones, Eastern General Manager, agreed that the immediate water-saving actions by consumers and businesses are essential to ensure that the stored local supplies are sufficient.

“We’re confident that these emergency repairs will be completed quickly, but our emergency storage reserves and other sources of supply are limited in this portion of our service area,” he said.

“This is a serious situation, but working together we can ensure that all consumers continue to have reliable supplies for indoor use,” added Deven Upadhyay, Metropolitan’s assistant general manager and chief operating officer.

For more information about the emergency work, visit mwdh2o.com, wmwd.com or emwd.org, or call Western at 951-571-7104, or Eastern at 951-928-3777.

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is a state-established cooperative that, along with its 26 cities and retail suppliers, provides water for nearly 19 million people in six counties. The district imports water from the Colorado River and Northern California to supplement local supplies, and helps its members to develop increased water conservation, recycling, storage and other resource-management programs.

Western Municipal Water District is one of the largest public agencies in Riverside County providing water and wastewater services to nearly a million people who live, work and play across 527-square miles of California’s most populous regions. Learn more about Western at wmwd.com.

Eastern Municipal Water District is the water, wastewater service and recycled water provider to approximately 839,000 people living and working within a 555-square mile service area in western Riverside County. It is California’s sixth-largest retail water agency and its mission is “To deliver value to our diverse customers and the communities we serve by providing safe, reliable, economical and environmentally sustainable water, wastewater and recycled water services.”


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:26aMITSUI : sees 54% drop in FY20/21 profit, warns of investment cut
RE
04:26aBARCLAYS : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04:25aAMAZON COM : extends work from home regime till Oct. 2
RE
04:24aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares in connection with share buy-back program
AQ
04:23aSCOUT24 : UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
04:19aSouth Africa takes painful first steps towards reopening battered economy
RE
04:19aNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : fate in balance as result of rescue vote awaited
RE
04:18aSHELL B : Berenberg gives a Neutral rating
MD
04:16aCREDIT SUISSE : Chinese startup Rokid sees opportunity with COVID-fighting smart glasses
RE
04:16aAPPLE INC : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : sees possible second-quarter loss as it forecasts $4 billion in COVID-19-relat..
2ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : Drops 2020 Profit Target; Expects Net Profit Fall in 1Q
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : fate in balance as result of rescue vote awaited
4PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED : PETRA DIAMONDS : Market Update
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : SHELL B : RBC reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group