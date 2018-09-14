SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced
the release of their Global
Contact Center Outsourcing Category - Procurement Market Intelligence
Report.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005519/en/
Contact Center Outsourcing Market: Contact Center Outsourcing Services, Supplier Market Intelligence Insights, Cost Saving Opportunities, and Spend Growth Data Now Available from SpendEdge (Graphic: Business Wire)
The contact center outsourcing market is predicted to experience an
increase in the spend growth momentum owing to the growing adoption
of advanced technologies that are bringing about a change in the
end-customers’ preferences with respect to communication with various
businesses. In addition to this, the growing need for a seamless
experience across various communication platforms is positively
contributing to the contact center outsourcing market’s growth.
Opting for the appropriate contact center outsourcing services is highly
imperative for the sake of better business performance and its
subsequent growth. Request
a FREE sample report to know the parameters that can
guide in the effective procurement of contact center outsourcing
services. Additionally, get information on pricing strategies that will
help procure cost-effective but efficient contact center outsourcing
services.
“Choosing between a complete or partial outsourcing model should be done
on the basis of the buyers’ outsourcing requirements,” says SpendEdge
procurement expert Tridib Bora. “The operations after being
outsourced will be completely controlled by the third-parties who will
be solely responsible for customer retention and management,” added
Tridib.
The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to
play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the
contact center outsourcing market.
-
Need for a seamless experience across various communication platforms.
-
Services of customer contact centers help achieve business
competitiveness and cost benefits.
-
Not what you are looking for? Our industry experts will work
directly with you to understand your requirements and offer customized
information! Get
in touch
|
|
SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report
purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free.
|
SpendEdge’s procurement
market intelligence reports for the information
technology category identify the key procurement and sustainability
objectives and provide insights into category pricing strategies. It
helps the buyers in analyzing the supplier relationship management
metrics during the category procurement process. Additionally,
SpendEdge’s reports provide insights on the sustainability and
procurement best practices for the category.
Report scope snapshot: Contact center outsourcing market
Category pricing insights
-
Total cost of ownership analysis
-
Overview of pricing models
-
Comparison of pricing models
-
Interested to know more about the scope of our reports? Download
a FREE sample
Category management strategy
-
Supplier and buyer KPIs
-
Outsourcing category management activities
-
Category management objectives
-
Want customized information? Get
in touch
Suppliers selection
-
Supplier selection criteria
-
Service Level Agreement
-
Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics
-
To view this report’s table of contents, Download
a FREE sample
Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription
platform, SpendEdge
Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports
for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape,
markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a
button. Start
your 14-day FREE trial now.
Related Reports:
About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge
shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We
are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+
Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous
industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time
procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement
professionals make informed decisions.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005519/en/