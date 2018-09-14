SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Contact Center Outsourcing Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005519/en/

Contact Center Outsourcing Market: Contact Center Outsourcing Services, Supplier Market Intelligence Insights, Cost Saving Opportunities, and Spend Growth Data Now Available from SpendEdge (Graphic: Business Wire)

The contact center outsourcing market is predicted to experience an increase in the spend growth momentum owing to the growing adoption of advanced technologies that are bringing about a change in the end-customers’ preferences with respect to communication with various businesses. In addition to this, the growing need for a seamless experience across various communication platforms is positively contributing to the contact center outsourcing market’s growth.

Opting for the appropriate contact center outsourcing services is highly imperative for the sake of better business performance and its subsequent growth. Request a FREE sample report to know the parameters that can guide in the effective procurement of contact center outsourcing services. Additionally, get information on pricing strategies that will help procure cost-effective but efficient contact center outsourcing services.

“Choosing between a complete or partial outsourcing model should be done on the basis of the buyers’ outsourcing requirements,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora. “The operations after being outsourced will be completely controlled by the third-parties who will be solely responsible for customer retention and management,” added Tridib.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the contact center outsourcing market.

Need for a seamless experience across various communication platforms.

Services of customer contact centers help achieve business competitiveness and cost benefits.

Not what you are looking for? Our industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and offer customized information! Get in touch

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free.

SpendEdge’s procurement market intelligence reports for the information technology category identify the key procurement and sustainability objectives and provide insights into category pricing strategies. It helps the buyers in analyzing the supplier relationship management metrics during the category procurement process. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports provide insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Contact center outsourcing market

Category pricing insights

Total cost of ownership analysis

Overview of pricing models

Comparison of pricing models

Interested to know more about the scope of our reports? Download a FREE sample

Category management strategy

Supplier and buyer KPIs

Outsourcing category management activities

Category management objectives

Want customized information? Get in touch

Suppliers selection

Supplier selection criteria

Service Level Agreement

Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics

To view this report’s table of contents, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005519/en/