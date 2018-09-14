Log in
Contact Center Outsourcing Market: Contact Center Outsourcing Services, Supplier Market Intelligence Insights, Cost Saving Opportunities, and Spend Growth Data Now Available from SpendEdge

09/14/2018 | 09:04pm CEST

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Contact Center Outsourcing Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005519/en/

Contact Center Outsourcing Market: Contact Center Outsourcing Services, Supplier Market Intelligence ...

Contact Center Outsourcing Market: Contact Center Outsourcing Services, Supplier Market Intelligence Insights, Cost Saving Opportunities, and Spend Growth Data Now Available from SpendEdge (Graphic: Business Wire)

The contact center outsourcing market is predicted to experience an increase in the spend growth momentum owing to the growing adoption of advanced technologies that are bringing about a change in the end-customers’ preferences with respect to communication with various businesses. In addition to this, the growing need for a seamless experience across various communication platforms is positively contributing to the contact center outsourcing market’s growth.

Opting for the appropriate contact center outsourcing services is highly imperative for the sake of better business performance and its subsequent growth. Request a FREE sample report to know the parameters that can guide in the effective procurement of contact center outsourcing services. Additionally, get information on pricing strategies that will help procure cost-effective but efficient contact center outsourcing services.

“Choosing between a complete or partial outsourcing model should be done on the basis of the buyers’ outsourcing requirements,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora. “The operations after being outsourced will be completely controlled by the third-parties who will be solely responsible for customer retention and management,” added Tridib.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the contact center outsourcing market.

  • Need for a seamless experience across various communication platforms.
  • Services of customer contact centers help achieve business competitiveness and cost benefits.
  • Not what you are looking for? Our industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and offer customized information! Get in touch
 
SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free.
 

SpendEdge’s procurement market intelligence reports for the information technology category identify the key procurement and sustainability objectives and provide insights into category pricing strategies. It helps the buyers in analyzing the supplier relationship management metrics during the category procurement process. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports provide insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Contact center outsourcing market

Category pricing insights

  • Total cost of ownership analysis
  • Overview of pricing models
  • Comparison of pricing models
  • Interested to know more about the scope of our reports? Download a FREE sample

Category management strategy

  • Supplier and buyer KPIs
  • Outsourcing category management activities
  • Category management objectives
  • Want customized information? Get in touch

Suppliers selection

  • Supplier selection criteria
  • Service Level Agreement
  • Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics
  • To view this report’s table of contents, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions.


© Business Wire 2018
