Contact Lenses - World Markets to 2024: Analysis by Technology, Product, Design and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/16/2018 | 10:18am EDT

The "Contact Lenses Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global contact lenses market to grow with a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Growing number of ophthalmological disorders among patients is one of the main factor which is driving the growth of contact lenses market. In addition, rapid increasing population in order to increase the Aesthetics and cosmetics appearance among the youngster are fueling the demand for contact lens.

Moreover, research and development activities, improving healthcare infrastructure and rising disposable income over the globe are expected to trigger the adoption of the contact lenses. Increasing occurrence of eye related disorder such as hyperopia, astigmatism and myopia likely to have positive impact on the contact lenses market.

However, use of contact lenses causes eye related risk such as corneal ulcers, eye infection and increasing acceptance of corrective procedures like LASIK are restraining the growth of contact lenses market. Going further, the technical advancement such as electronic contact lens (ECLs) is anticipated to provide growth opportunities for the contact lens market over the forecast period.

North America has accounted to be the leading region in contact lens market. U.S accounts for the major share in the North America contact lenses market owing to factors such as growing vision problem among young generation and enhancement of aesthetic appearance. Europe and Asia pacific are second and third prominent region in this market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Contact Lenses Market Overview

4. Contact Lenses Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Contact Lenses Market by Technology

6. Global Contact Lenses Market by Product

7. Global Contact Lenses Market by Design

8. Global Contact Lenses Market by Region 2018-2024

9. Company Profiles & Competitive Landscape

  • Valeant Pharmaceuticals
  • Menicon Group
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Novartis International AG
  • The Cooper Companies Inc.
  • SynergEyes Inc.
  • STAAR Surgical
  • Carl Zeiss AG
  • Abbott Medical Optics
  • Essilor International S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cq7l6l/contact_lenses?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
