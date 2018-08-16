Contact Lenses - World Markets to 2024: Analysis by Technology, Product, Design and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Contact
Lenses Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and
Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The report predicts the global contact lenses market to grow with a CAGR
of 7.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.
Growing number of ophthalmological disorders among patients is one of
the main factor which is driving the growth of contact lenses market. In
addition, rapid increasing population in order to increase the
Aesthetics and cosmetics appearance among the youngster are fueling the
demand for contact lens.
Moreover, research and development activities, improving healthcare
infrastructure and rising disposable income over the globe are expected
to trigger the adoption of the contact lenses. Increasing occurrence of
eye related disorder such as hyperopia, astigmatism and myopia likely to
have positive impact on the contact lenses market.
However, use of contact lenses causes eye related risk such as corneal
ulcers, eye infection and increasing acceptance of corrective procedures
like LASIK are restraining the growth of contact lenses market. Going
further, the technical advancement such as electronic contact lens
(ECLs) is anticipated to provide growth opportunities for the contact
lens market over the forecast period.
North America has accounted to be the leading region in contact lens
market. U.S accounts for the major share in the North America contact
lenses market owing to factors such as growing vision problem among
young generation and enhancement of aesthetic appearance. Europe and
Asia pacific are second and third prominent region in this market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Global Contact Lenses Market Overview
4. Contact Lenses Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Contact Lenses Market by Technology
6. Global Contact Lenses Market by Product
7. Global Contact Lenses Market by Design
8. Global Contact Lenses Market by Region 2018-2024
9. Company Profiles & Competitive Landscape
-
Valeant Pharmaceuticals
-
Menicon Group
-
Johnson & Johnson
-
Novartis International AG
-
The Cooper Companies Inc.
-
SynergEyes Inc.
-
STAAR Surgical
-
Carl Zeiss AG
-
Abbott Medical Optics
-
Essilor International S.A.
