Contact Numbers with regard to Covid 19 Moratorium Matters
Bank Supervision Department
0112477133
0112477134
0112477360
0112477659
0112398743
0112398746
0112398790
0112398815
0112398820
0112398824
Department of Supervision of Non-bank Financial Institutions
0112 477500
0112 477504
0112 477258
0112 477562
0112 477573
0112 398786
0112 398806
0112 477380
0112 477340
0112 477495
0112 398774
0112 477026
Disclaimer
Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 08:17:06 UTC