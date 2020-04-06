Log in
Contact Numbers with regard to COVID- 19 Moratorium Matters

04/06/2020 | 04:18am EDT

Contact Numbers with regard to Covid 19 Moratorium Matters

Bank Supervision Department

0112477133

0112477134

0112477360

0112477659

0112398743

0112398746

0112398790

0112398815

0112398820

0112398824

Department of Supervision of Non-bank Financial Institutions

0112 477500

0112 477504

0112 477258

0112 477562

0112 477573

0112 398786

0112 398806

0112 477380

0112 477340

0112 477495

0112 398774

0112 477026

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 08:17:06 UTC
