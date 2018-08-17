Contactors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report - Prefer Suppliers with High Expertise in Re-Engineering of Conventional Contactors - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Contactors - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has
been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract
cycle performance in the Global Contactors Market. It helps sourcing
professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings,
understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best
practices.
The report provides up-to-date information about market shifts and
potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services,
which can help in planning and in executing category management
activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on
providing insights that can lead to the optimization of category spend.
One of the procurement best practices for buyers is to prefer suppliers
with high expertise in re-engineering of conventional contactors.
According to the report, one of the key growth contributors for the
global contactors market is the high replacement rate of conventional
contactors with PLC-enabled and energy-efficient contactors.
Further, the report states that one of the key category management
strategies for the buyers in the global contactors market is to engage
with suppliers that provide VMI, as it can reduce up to 50% of the costs
related to inventory holding of contactors.
Companies Featured
-
ABB
-
Schneider
-
Siemens
-
TE
-
WEG
-
Eaton
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Insights
3. Category Pricing Insights
4. Cost-Saving Opportunities
5. Best Practices
6. Category Ecosystem
7. Category Management Strategy
8. Category Management Enablers
9. Suppliers Selection
10. Suppliers Under Coverage
11. US Market Insights
12. Category Definition
For more information about this report visit
