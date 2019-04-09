Contagion® : Launches HIV Screening, Prevention, and Treatment Advance Video Series

The expert “Peer Exchange” panel focuses on specific information and educational needs of health care professionals involved in diagnosis and treatment of the HIV virus

Contagion®, the nation’s leading digital and print resource dedicated to providing up-to-date, disease-specific information to health care practitioners and specialists in the field of infectious diseases, presents its most recent “Peer Exchange” panel discussion, “HIV Screening, Prevention, and Treatment Advances.” The video series welcomes several experts in the treatment and management of HIV who provide peer-to-peer dialogue, insights, opinions, and perspectives on current trends and available treatments for patients with HIV.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005972/en/

“More than 1 million people in the United States are living with HIV today,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Associates Inc., parent company of Contagion®. “Our panel of experts comes together in this cutting-edge discussion to explain the importance of treating HIV at an early stage, review several HIV tests available, briefly discuss the importance of rapid initiation of therapy after diagnosis, and provide recommendations for laboratory monitoring in patients started on an antiretroviral therapy.”

This Contagion® “Peer Exchange” panel features five distinguished experts: Joseph J. Eron Jr., M.D., University of North Carolina (UNC) School of Medicine, as moderator; Eric S. Daar, M.D., Harbor-UCLA Medical Center; Ian D. Frank, M.D., Perelman School of Medicine of the University of Pennsylvania; W. David Hardy, M.D., The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine; and Paul E. Sax, M.D., Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

The first segment of this “Peer Exchange” series delves into a discussion on screening and prevention of HIV. In the second segment, the experts provide a brief overview of the current HIV treatment landscape. The third segment focuses on additional considerations for therapy, such as the importance of adherence to treatment and care. In the final segment, our experts discuss upcoming treatment options that are exciting for the HIV community.

For more information and to view the video series, click here.

About Contagion®

Contagion® is a fully integrated print and digital news publication that provides health care practitioners and aligned professionals with timely information and resources to improve patient outcomes and positively affect the identification, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of infectious disease. It also incorporates the Outbreak Monitor, which provides real-time information about infectious disease outbreaks by geographical region. Contagion® is part of MJH Associates Inc., a full-service health care communications company offering education, research and medical media.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005972/en/