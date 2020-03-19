Contagion® : to Host Live CME Webinar on COVID-19 for Clinicians on Wednesday, March 25th

Contagion® is partnering with PER® to provide CME to support clinicians during the global coronavirus pandemic

Contagion®, the nation’s leading multimedia resource dedicated to providing up-to-date, disease-specific information to health care practitioners and specialists in infectious diseases, is partnering with Physicians’ Education Resource® (PER®) to host a live CME-Certified webinar on “COVID-19 for Clinicians: What You Need to Know” on Wednesday, March 25, at 6 p.m. EDT.

“As a leader in the infectious disease space, it is our responsibility to quickly educate health care professionals on the rapidly evolving COVID-19 outbreak through Contagion, which has been at the forefront of the pandemic since the beginning,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of Contagion®. “To make it even more practical, this webcast will also be certified to provide continuing medical education to our clinicians through the support of PER®, a leading accredited provider of CME.”

With over 200,000 confirmed cases in the world, novel coronavirus is a rapidly evolving public health threat. Infectious disease clinicians are looking for accurate information to help in the diagnosis, management, and potential treatment of COVID-19. The webcast will analyze the changing epidemiology of COVID-19, present the latest data on the modes of transmission and review possible treatments in the pipeline. The program is designed for infectious disease clinicians, epidemiologists, infection preventionists, primary care physicians and any health care providers interested in the treatment and management of the new coronavirus.

The featured speakers for this program will be Helen W. Boucher, M.D., FACP, FIDSA, chief, division of geographic medicine and infectious diseases, Tufts Medical Center; Carlos del Rio, M.D., director, clinical sciences and international research, Emory Center for AIDS Research; Stanley Deresinski, M.D., clinical professor of medicine, infectious diseases, Stanford University; and Jason C. Gallagher, PharmD, FCCP, FIDP, FIDSA, BCPS, editor-in-chief of Contagion®, clinical professor, Temple University.

“Contagion® is leading the charge in covering the COVID-19 pandemic, and PER® is proud to partner with this leading voice in infectious disease and provide continuing medical education credit for this live webcast, which makes it all the more valuable for clinicians on the front lines of the COVID-19 response,” added Phil Talamo, president of PER®.

With certification by the accredited provider Physicians’ Education Resource, (PER), this live webinar will provide participants the opportunity to earn 1.0 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ and 1.0 nursing contact hour through the Accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education and the California Board of Registered Nursing,

The Contagion® coronavirus specialty page provides clinical news and articles, links to condition-specific resources and videos on the coronavirus. Click here to stay up to date on COVID-19.

For more information and to register for the webcast, click here.

