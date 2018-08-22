Contanda LLC : Terminals to begin construction on new Houston Storage Terminal

Contanda LLC to begin construction on new Houston Storage Terminal

Houston, TX - [August 22, 2018] - Contanda Terminals LLC, a provider of bulk liquid storage and logistics services in North America, today announced plans to construct a new, large-capacity storage terminal on its property along the Houston Ship Channel to support its strategic expansion into the petrochemical and hydrocarbon storage markets.

The new, state-of-the-art terminal will be called the Contanda Houston Jacintoport Terminal and will provide up to 3.0 million barrels of additional petrochemical and hydrocarbon storage capacity. The terminal complex will be situated at the company's Jacintoport terminal site located at the Contanda Steel location, which was acquired in the fourth quarter 2016. 'This expansion builds on our already established presence for our Houston-based markets,' said G.R. ('Jerry') Cardillo, President and CEO of Contanda. 'This project meets the growing needs of our customers who have requested additional storage and logistics services to support their growth initiatives. The new Contanda Houston Jacintoport Terminal will strengthen our position as a leading storage provider in our growing, renewable, petrochemicals and hydrocarbons markets and allow us to continue our growth platform in and around the Houston Ship Channel.'

This expansion will add a third Houston-based bulk liquid storage facility to the Contanda portfolio. The automated terminal will provide up to 3.0 million barrels of additional petrochemical and hydrocarbon storage capacity, a deep-water ship dock, two barge docks along with truck and rail infrastructure. The construction is scheduled to begin October 2018 and is expected to be operational during fourth quarter 2019. During construction, the project will create more than 200 jobs. Upon completion, there will be over 20 permanent positions at the Houston facility.

Contanda has awarded the contract to upgrade the existing ship dock to Russell Marine LLC. The dock expansion will take approximately 12 months to complete and will ultimately support larger vessels with drafts up to 40 feet.

In addition to the Contanda Houston Jacintoport Terminal, the Contanda Houston Greens Bayou Terminal (formerly known as Houston 4) is under commercial development and is expected to be operational in 2021. The 350-acre site on the Houston Ship Channel was recently secured through a long-term commercial agreement with the Port of Houston and will also support the growing petrochemical and refined products industries. The development of Contanda Houston Jacintoport and Contanda Houston Greens Bayou Terminals are key components of the company's business plan to double its storage capacity over the next five years. Houston-based Contanda currently operates two storage terminals in the Houston area and 12 other bulk terminals across North America.

About Contanda

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Contanda is a premier provider of storage and logistics services to owners of bulk products in North America. The company has approximately 7.25 million barrels of storage capacity across 14 terminals in North America. The business is focused on growth in the petrochemical and hydrocarbon markets while maintaining a leading market position in the petroleum, chemical and agricultural sectors.

