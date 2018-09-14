Log in
Contango Asset Management : Acquisition of Switzer Asset Management – Cleansing Notice

09/14/2018 | 02:38am CEST

14 September 2018

The Manager

ASX Market Announcements Australian Securities Exchange Limited Melbourne VIC 3000

By e-Lodgement

Dear Manager,

Acquisition of Switzer Asset Management Limited - Notice under section 708A(5)(e)

This notice is given by Contango Asset Management Limited (CGA or the Company) (ASX:CGA) under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (the Act).

CGA advises that it has completed its acquisition of Switzer Asset Management Limited. The Company has today issued 7,166,667 new fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) at a price of $0.40 per New Share to the vendors of Switzer Asset Management pursuant to the share sale agreement that was approved by shareholders on Wednesday, 12 September 2018. CGA is pleased to confirm that Mr Peter Switzer has agreed to remain as Chairman of Switzer Asset Management Limited to continue to oversee this entity and its products.

CGA confirms that:

  • (a) the New Shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;

  • (b) this notice is being given under section 708A(5)(e) of the Act;

  • (c) as at the date of this notice, CGA has complied with:

    • (i) the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to CGA; and

    • (ii) section 674 of the Act; and

  • (d) as at the date of this notice, there is no excluded information of the type referred to in sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Act.

By order of the board.

Hari Morfis

Company Secretary

Contango Asset Management Limited

ABN: 56 080 277 998

ASX: CGA

Phone: +61 2 9048 7888 Level 6, 10 Spring Street, Sydney NSW, Australia 2000contango@contango.com.auwww.contango.com.au

Disclaimer

Contango Asset Management Limited published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 00:37:01 UTC
