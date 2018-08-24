Contango Asset Management : Appendix 3Y and Notice of Meeting clarification

24 August 2018

Appendix 3Y and clarification to Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Statement

Please find attached Appendix 3Y, Change of Director's Interest Notice, in respect of Martin Switzer.

For completeness, Contango Asset Management Limited (the Company) has also revised the table set out in section 2.4 of the Explanatory Statement in the Company's Notice of Meeting dated 14 August 2018 (Notice) relating to the meeting to be held on Wednesday, 12 September 2018 to approve the acquisition of Switzer Asset Management Limited. The revised table includes the shares in the Appendix 3Y and is attached as an annexure to this announcement.

The Company regrets that the Appendix 3Y is lodged late due to an administrative oversight at the time the shares were acquired. The Company considers its current arrangements are adequate for ensuring timely and accurate notification. However, as a result of the oversight on this isolated occasion, the Company has reviewed its procedures to ensure that it meets its disclosure obligations. Directors are aware of their obligation to notify the Company Secretary of any changes in securities holdings.

Independent Expert Report

The Company also notes that the Independent Expert Report provided with the Notice refers to "responsible entity management fees paid to CGA" at Note 2 in paragraph 74. The independent expert, Lonergan Edwards and Associates Limited, agrees that this item is more correctly described as "administrative and shared services fees paid to CGA".

Yours faithfully,

Hari Morfis Company Secretary

Contango Asset Management Limited (the "Company") ABN 56 080 277 998

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Martin Francis Switzer Date of last notice 23 March 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. N/A Date of change 27 March 2018 No. of securities held prior to change 838,469 Class Ordinary Shares Number acquired 53,000 Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details and estimated valuation $26,500

No. of securities held after change 838,469 Ordinary Shares held as follows: 20,000 Ordinary Shares held directly by Martin Francis Switzer 294,652 Ordinary Shares held indirectly (via controlled entity Barcom Holdings Pty Ltd ACN 613 555 847) 576,817 Ordinary Shares held jointly by Peter William Switzer, Maureen Elizabeth Switzer and Martin Francis Switzer ATF Switzer Family Super Fund Nature of change Example: on‐market trade, off‐market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy‐back On‐market purchase

Detail of contract As notified by the Company to the ASX on 21 March 2018, the Company entered a Share Sale Agreement pursuant to which it will acquire shares in Switzer Asset Management Limited (ACN 123 611 978) held by Switzer Financial Group Pty Ltd (ACN 112 294 649) (SFG) and the Company will, subject to shareholder approval, issue 6,166,668 Ordinary Shares in the Company to SFG as consideration. Nature of interest Martin Switzer has an indirect interest in the contract as he is a director of the corporate trustee, and a beneficiary of the discretionary trust, that holds shares in SFG (which will, subject to shareholder approval, be issued the Ordinary Shares in the Company referred to above on completion of the Share Sale Agreement). Name of registered holder (if issued securities) Date of change No change - interest in contract notified 23 March 2018 No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Nil Interest acquired Nil

Interest disposed Nil Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change 6,166,668 Ordinary Shares

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? N/A If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? N/A

Annexure

Switzer Financial Group (and any associates)Tao Te

(and any associates)Other Shareholders in the CompanyNumber of Contango Shares held as at the date of this notice and before completion of the SAML Acquisition

1,256,583

Nil

40,651,778

Voting power as at the date of this notice

Number of Contango Shares to be issued in connection with the SAML Acquisition

approximately 3.0% 6,166,668

0% 999,999

approximately 97.0 % 0

Number of Contango Shares held immediately following completion of the SAML Acquisition

7,423,251

999,999

40,651,778

Voting power immediately following completion of the SAML Acquisition

approximately 15.1%approximately 2.0%approximately 82.9%

Change in voting power immediately before and immediately following completion of the SAML Acquisition

increase of approximately 12.1%increase of approximately 2.0%decrease of approximately 14.1%

The above table has been prepared: