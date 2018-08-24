Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Contango Asset Management : Appendix 3Y and Notice of Meeting clarification

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 02:37am CEST

24 August 2018

The Manager

ASX Market Announcements Australian Securities Exchange Limited Melbourne VIC 3000

By e‐Lodgement

Dear Manager,

Appendix 3Y and clarification to Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Statement

Please find attached Appendix 3Y, Change of Director's Interest Notice, in respect of Martin Switzer.

For completeness, Contango Asset Management Limited (the Company) has also revised the table set out in section 2.4 of the Explanatory Statement in the Company's Notice of Meeting dated 14 August 2018 (Notice) relating to the meeting to be held on Wednesday, 12 September 2018 to approve the acquisition of Switzer Asset Management Limited. The revised table includes the shares in the Appendix 3Y and is attached as an annexure to this announcement.

The Company regrets that the Appendix 3Y is lodged late due to an administrative oversight at the time the shares were acquired. The Company considers its current arrangements are adequate for ensuring timely and accurate notification. However, as a result of the oversight on this isolated occasion, the Company has reviewed its procedures to ensure that it meets its disclosure obligations. Directors are aware of their obligation to notify the Company Secretary of any changes in securities holdings.

Independent Expert Report

The Company also notes that the Independent Expert Report provided with the Notice refers to "responsible entity management fees paid to CGA" at Note 2 in paragraph 74. The independent expert, Lonergan Edwards and Associates Limited, agrees that this item is more correctly described as "administrative and shared services fees paid to CGA".

Yours faithfully,

Hari Morfis Company Secretary

Contango Asset Management Limited

ABN: 56 080 277 998

ASX: CGA

Phone: +61 2 9048 7888 Level 6, 10 Spring Street, Sydney NSW, Australia 2000contango@contango.com.auwww.contango.com.au

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Contango Asset Management Limited (the "Company") ABN 56 080 277 998

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Martin Francis Switzer

Date of last notice

23 March 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

N/A

Date of change

27 March 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

838,469

Class

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

53,000

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is noncash, provide details and estimated valuation

$26,500

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

838,469 Ordinary Shares held as follows: 20,000 Ordinary Shares held directly by Martin Francis Switzer

294,652 Ordinary Shares held indirectly (via controlled entity Barcom Holdings Pty Ltd ACN 613 555 847)

576,817 Ordinary Shares held jointly by Peter William Switzer, Maureen Elizabeth Switzer and Martin Francis Switzer ATF Switzer Family Super Fund

Nature of change

Example: onmarket trade, offmarket trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buyback

Onmarket purchase

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

As notified by the Company to the ASX on 21 March 2018, the Company entered a Share Sale Agreement pursuant to which it will acquire shares in Switzer Asset Management Limited (ACN 123 611 978) held by Switzer Financial Group Pty Ltd (ACN 112 294 649) (SFG) and the Company will, subject to shareholder approval, issue 6,166,668 Ordinary Shares in the Company to SFG as consideration.

Nature of interest

Martin Switzer has an indirect interest in the contract as he is a director of the corporate trustee, and a beneficiary of the discretionary trust, that holds shares in SFG (which will, subject to shareholder approval, be issued the Ordinary Shares in the Company referred to above on completion of the Share Sale Agreement).

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No change - interest in contract notified 23 March 2018

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Nil

Interest acquired

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Interest disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is noncash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

6,166,668 Ordinary Shares

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Annexure

Switzer Financial Group (and any associates)Tao Te

(and any associates)Other Shareholders in the CompanyNumber of Contango Shares held as at the date of this notice and before completion of the SAML Acquisition

1,256,583

Nil

40,651,778

Voting power as at the date of this notice

Number of Contango Shares to be issued in connection with the SAML Acquisition

approximately 3.0% 6,166,668

0% 999,999

approximately 97.0 % 0

Number of Contango Shares held immediately following completion of the SAML Acquisition

7,423,251

999,999

40,651,778

Voting power immediately following completion of the SAML Acquisition

approximately 15.1%approximately 2.0%approximately 82.9%

Change in voting power immediately before and immediately following completion of the SAML Acquisition

increase of approximately 12.1%increase of approximately 2.0%decrease of approximately 14.1%

The above table has been prepared:

  • (a) on the basis of the information available to the Company as at the date of this Notice;

  • (b) on the assumption that:

    • (1) there are no other changes to the issued share capital of the Company; and

    • (2) none of the SAML Sellers (or their associates) acquire, or dispose of, Contango shares; between the date of this Notice and the date of completion of the SAML Acquisition, other than the proposed issue of new Contango Shares to the SAML Sellers under the Share Sale Agreement.

Disclaimer

Contango Asset Management Limited published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 00:36:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:12aLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Australia Bringing Optus Customers New Live Music Perks Through Exclusive Partnership
PU
04:12aAUDI : World premiere at Pebble Beach – the Audi PB18 e-tron concept car
PU
04:12aMARUBENI : Investment Participation in Plant Life Systems Co., Ltd., Japan
PU
04:03aUPDATE2 : Japan inflation steadies in July amid energy push
AQ
04:01aBrower Piven Encourages Shareholders Who Have Losses in Excess of $100,000 from Investment in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. to Contact Brower Piven Before the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit
BU
04:01aBW LPG : Q2 2018 Financial Results Presentation to be held on 30 August 2018
AQ
04:01aBrower Piven Encourages Shareholders Who Have Losses In Excess Of $100,000 From Investment In Nielsen Holdings PLC To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit
BU
04:01aBrower Piven Encourages Shareholders Who Have Losses in Excess of $100,000 from Investment in Oracle Corporation to Contact Brower Piven before the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit
BU
04:01aBROWER PIVEN ENCOURAGES INVESTORS WHO HAVE LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 FROM INVESTMENT IN GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED (NASDAQ : GDS) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit
GL
03:48aTENCENT : Delayed wages, lower profits - Chinese gaming firms fret as approval freeze bites
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : temporarily closes after 22 customers report becoming ill
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S.-Mexico NAFTA talks seen running into next week, autos unresolved
3CARDNO LIMITED : CARDNO : Dr. M. Andrew Maier, MS, PhD, CIH, DABT, toxicology and risk assessment expert, join..
4AFG AUSTRALIAN FINANCE : FY18 Market Release Opens in a new Window
5ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED : ARAFURA RESOURCES : Extension Retail Entitlement Offer Closing Date

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.