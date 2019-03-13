Log in
Contango Asset Management : Company Secretary Appointment/Resignation

03/13/2019 | 03:08am EDT

Wednesday 13 March 2019

The Manager

ASX Market Announcements Australian Securities Exchange Limited Melbourne VIC 3000

By electronic lodgement

Dear Sir/Madam

Company Secretary Appointment and Resignation

The Board of Contango Asset Management Limited ACN 080 277 998 (ASX: CGA) (Company) wishes to advise that Chief Financial Officer Mr Anthony Rule has today been appointed to the role of Company Secretary. Mr Rule is also the person nominated under Listing Rule 12.6 for communication with the ASX with regard to Listing Rule matters.

Mr Jonathan Swain has resigned as Company Secretary with effect from today's date.

Yours faithfully

Anthony Rule Company Secretary

Contango Asset Management Limited

Contango Funds Management Limited

ABN 56 080 277 998

ABN 52 085 487 421

T +61 2 9048 7888

Level 6, 10 Spring Street Sydney NSW

AFSL 237 119

W contango.com.au

2000

Level 6, 10 Spring Street Sydney NSW 2000

Contango Asset Management Limited published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 07:07:02 UTC
