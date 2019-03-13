Contango Asset Management : Company Secretary Appointment/Resignation

Wednesday 13 March 2019
The Manager
ASX Market Announcements Australian Securities Exchange Limited Melbourne VIC 3000
By electronic lodgement
Dear Sir/Madam
Company Secretary Appointment and Resignation
The Board of Contango Asset Management Limited ACN 080 277 998 (ASX: CGA) (Company) wishes to advise that Chief Financial Officer Mr Anthony Rule has today been appointed to the role of Company Secretary. Mr Rule is also the person nominated under Listing Rule 12.6 for communication with the ASX with regard to Listing Rule matters.
Mr Jonathan Swain has resigned as Company Secretary with effect from today's date.
Yours faithfully
Anthony Rule Company Secretary
|
Contango Asset Management Limited
|
Contango Funds Management Limited
|
ABN 56 080 277 998
|
ABN 52 085 487 421
|
T +61 2 9048 7888
|
Level 6, 10 Spring Street Sydney NSW
|
AFSL 237 119
|
W contango.com.au
|
2000
|
Level 6, 10 Spring Street Sydney NSW 2000
Disclaimer
Contango Asset Management Limited published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 07:07:02 UTC