Contango Asset Management : Company Secretary Appointment/Resignation

Wednesday 13 March 2019

The Manager

ASX Market Announcements Australian Securities Exchange Limited Melbourne VIC 3000

By electronic lodgement

Dear Sir/Madam

Company Secretary Appointment and Resignation

The Board of Contango Asset Management Limited ACN 080 277 998 (ASX: CGA) (Company) wishes to advise that Chief Financial Officer Mr Anthony Rule has today been appointed to the role of Company Secretary. Mr Rule is also the person nominated under Listing Rule 12.6 for communication with the ASX with regard to Listing Rule matters.

Mr Jonathan Swain has resigned as Company Secretary with effect from today's date.

Yours faithfully

Anthony Rule Company Secretary