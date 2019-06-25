Log in
Contango Asset Management : Daily share buy-back notice – Appendix 3E

06/25/2019 | 08:57pm EDT

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Rule 3.8A

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

(except minimum holding buy-back and

selective buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: rule 3.6, Appendix 7C. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of entity

ABN

Contango Asset Management Limited

56 080 277 998

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

1

Type of buy-back

Employee share scheme buy-back under 10/12

limit

2

Date Appendix 3C was given to

7 June 2019

ASX

Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day

Before previous

Previous day

day

3

Number of shares/units bought

Nil

1,796,210

back or if buy-back is an equal

access scheme, in relation to

which acceptances have been

received

4

Total consideration paid or

Nil

Non-cash

payable for the shares/units

consideration

for the

assumption

of

obligations to

repay

loan amounts

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010

Appendix 3E Page 1

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Before previous

Previous day

day

5

If buy-back is an on-market buy-

N/A

N/A

back

Participation by directors

6

Deleted 30/9/2001.

No

How many shares/units may still be bought back?

  • If the company/trust has Nil disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back

Compliance statement

1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

  1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.
  2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

Date: 26 June 2019

(Company secretary)

Print name:

Anthony Rule

== == == == ==

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3E Page 2

11/01/2010

Disclaimer

Contango Asset Management Limited published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 00:56:02 UTC
