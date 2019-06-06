Contango Asset Management : Employee Share Scheme Buy-Back and Appendix 3C

Friday 7 June 2019
The Manager
ASX Market Announcements
Australian Securities Exchange Limited
Melbourne VIC 3000
By electronic lodgement
Dear Sir/Madam
Employee Share Scheme Buy-Back
Contango Asset Management Limited ACN 080 277 998 (ASX: CGA) (Company) announces that it intends to implement a buy-back of up to 1,796,210 ordinary shares (Shares) pursuant to an employee share scheme buy- back. The Shares were issued pursuant to the Company's Employee Loan Share Plan and Employee Share Incentive Plan (Plans) which were approved by shareholders in August 2016.
The Shares are proposed to be bought back in consideration for the assumption by the Company of the obligations of the employees who hold the relevant shares to repay monies owing to the Company under certain loans advanced by the Company to those employees under the terms of the Plans. No cash consideration is payable by the Company for the Shares.
The Shares represent approximately 3.66% of the total ordinary shares on issue. The buy-back is under the 10/12 limit under the Corporations Act and accordingly shareholder approval is not required for the buy-back. The Company intends to complete the buy-back before 30 June 2019.
An Appendix 3C in relation to the proposed buy-back is attached.
Yours faithfully
Anthony Rule
Company Secretary
|
Contango Asset Management Limited
|
Contango Funds Management Limited
|
|
ABN 56 080 277 998
|
ABN 52 085 487 421
|
T +61 2 9048 7888
|
Level 6, 10 Spring Street Sydney NSW
|
AFSL 237 119
|
W contango.com.au
|
2000
|
Level 6, 10 Spring Street Sydney NSW 2000
|
Appendix 3C
Announcement of buy-back
Rule 3.8A
Appendix 3C
Announcement of buy-back
(except minimum holding buy-back)
|
Name of entity
|
|
ABN/ARSN
|
|
|
|
Contango Asset Management Limited
|
|
56 080 277 998
|
|
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Information about buy-back
-
+Class of shares/units which is the subject of the buy-back (eg, ordinary/preference)
-
Voting rights (eg, one for one)
-
Fully paid/partly paid (and if partly paid, details of how much has been paid and how much is outstanding)
Employee share scheme buy-back under 10/12 limit
Ordinary shares
One for one
Fully paid
-
Number of shares/units in the 49,075,028 +class on issue
-
Whether shareholder/unitholder Not required approval is required for buy-back
|
7
|
Reason for buy-back
|
Pursuant to the terms of the Company's
|
|
|
Employee Loan Share Plan and Employee Share
|
|
|
Incentive Plan each as approved by
|
|
|
shareholders on 25 August 2016 (Plans).
|
|
|
|
Appendix 3C
Announcement of buy-back
|
8
|
Any other information material to
|
None
-
shareholder's/unitholder's decision whether to accept the offer (eg, details of any proposed takeover bid)
On-marketbuy-back
-
Name of broker who will act on N/A the company's behalf
11 If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares - that number
Note: This requires a figure to be included, not a percentage.
-
If the company/trust intends to buy back shares/units within a period of time - that period of time; if the company/trust intends that the buy-back be of unlimited duration - that intention
-
If the company/trust intends to buy back shares/units if conditions are met - those conditions
Employee share scheme buy-back
|
14
|
Number of shares proposed to be
|
1,796,210
|
|
bought back
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
Price to be offered for shares
|
The consideration to be offered is the assumption
|
|
|
by the Company of the obligations of the
|
|
|
employees who hold the relevant shares to repay
|
|
|
monies owing to the Company under certain loans
|
|
|
advanced by the Company to those employees
|
|
|
under the terms of the Plans.
Appendix 3C
Announcement of buy-back
Compliance statement
1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.
or, for trusts only:
-
The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.
-
There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.
|
Sign here:
|
............................................................ Date: 7 June 2019
|
|
(Director/Company secretary)
|
Print name:
|
Anthony Rule
