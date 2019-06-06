Contango Asset Management : Employee Share Scheme Buy-Back and Appendix 3C

Friday 7 June 2019

The Manager

ASX Market Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Melbourne VIC 3000

By electronic lodgement

Dear Sir/Madam

Employee Share Scheme Buy-Back

Contango Asset Management Limited ACN 080 277 998 (ASX: CGA) (Company) announces that it intends to implement a buy-back of up to 1,796,210 ordinary shares (Shares) pursuant to an employee share scheme buy- back. The Shares were issued pursuant to the Company's Employee Loan Share Plan and Employee Share Incentive Plan (Plans) which were approved by shareholders in August 2016.

The Shares are proposed to be bought back in consideration for the assumption by the Company of the obligations of the employees who hold the relevant shares to repay monies owing to the Company under certain loans advanced by the Company to those employees under the terms of the Plans. No cash consideration is payable by the Company for the Shares.

The Shares represent approximately 3.66% of the total ordinary shares on issue. The buy-back is under the 10/12 limit under the Corporations Act and accordingly shareholder approval is not required for the buy-back. The Company intends to complete the buy-back before 30 June 2019.

An Appendix 3C in relation to the proposed buy-back is attached.

Yours faithfully

Anthony Rule

Company Secretary