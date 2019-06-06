Log in
Contango Asset Management : Employee Share Scheme Buy-Back and Appendix 3C

06/06/2019 | 08:38pm EDT

Friday 7 June 2019

The Manager

ASX Market Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Melbourne VIC 3000

By electronic lodgement

Dear Sir/Madam

Employee Share Scheme Buy-Back

Contango Asset Management Limited ACN 080 277 998 (ASX: CGA) (Company) announces that it intends to implement a buy-back of up to 1,796,210 ordinary shares (Shares) pursuant to an employee share scheme buy- back. The Shares were issued pursuant to the Company's Employee Loan Share Plan and Employee Share Incentive Plan (Plans) which were approved by shareholders in August 2016.

The Shares are proposed to be bought back in consideration for the assumption by the Company of the obligations of the employees who hold the relevant shares to repay monies owing to the Company under certain loans advanced by the Company to those employees under the terms of the Plans. No cash consideration is payable by the Company for the Shares.

The Shares represent approximately 3.66% of the total ordinary shares on issue. The buy-back is under the 10/12 limit under the Corporations Act and accordingly shareholder approval is not required for the buy-back. The Company intends to complete the buy-back before 30 June 2019.

An Appendix 3C in relation to the proposed buy-back is attached.

Yours faithfully

Anthony Rule

Company Secretary

Contango Asset Management Limited

Contango Funds Management Limited

ABN 56 080 277 998

ABN 52 085 487 421

T +61 2 9048 7888

Level 6, 10 Spring Street Sydney NSW

AFSL 237 119

W contango.com.au

2000

Level 6, 10 Spring Street Sydney NSW 2000

Appendix 3C

Announcement of buy-back

Rule 3.8A

Appendix 3C

Announcement of buy-back

(except minimum holding buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: Appendix 7B. Amended 13/3/2000, 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of entity

ABN/ARSN

Contango Asset Management Limited

56 080 277 998

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

  • Type of buy-back
  • +Class of shares/units which is the subject of the buy-back (eg, ordinary/preference)
  • Voting rights (eg, one for one)
  • Fully paid/partly paid (and if partly paid, details of how much has been paid and how much is outstanding)

Employee share scheme buy-back under 10/12 limit

Ordinary shares

One for one

Fully paid

  • Number of shares/units in the 49,075,028 +class on issue
  • Whether shareholder/unitholder Not required approval is required for buy-back

7

Reason for buy-back

Pursuant to the terms of the Company's

Employee Loan Share Plan and Employee Share

Incentive Plan each as approved by

shareholders on 25 August 2016 (Plans).

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010

Appendix 3C Page 1

Appendix 3C

Announcement of buy-back

8

Any other information material to

None

  • shareholder's/unitholder's decision whether to accept the offer (eg, details of any proposed takeover bid)

On-marketbuy-back

  • Name of broker who will act on N/A the company's behalf

10 Deleted 30/9/2001.

11 If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares - that number

Note: This requires a figure to be included, not a percentage.

  1. If the company/trust intends to buy back shares/units within a period of time - that period of time; if the company/trust intends that the buy-back be of unlimited duration - that intention
  2. If the company/trust intends to buy back shares/units if conditions are met - those conditions

Employee share scheme buy-back

14

Number of shares proposed to be

1,796,210

bought back

15

Price to be offered for shares

The consideration to be offered is the assumption

by the Company of the obligations of the

employees who hold the relevant shares to repay

monies owing to the Company under certain loans

advanced by the Company to those employees

under the terms of the Plans.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3C Page 2

11/01/2010

Appendix 3C

Announcement of buy-back

Selective buy-back

16 Name of person or description of N/A class of person whose shares are proposed to be bought back

17 Number of shares proposed to be bought back

18 Price to be offered for shares

Equal access scheme

19 Percentage of shares proposed to N/A be bought back

20 Total number of shares proposed to be bought back if all offers are accepted

21

Price to be offered for shares

22

+Record date for participation in

offer

Cross reference: Appendix 7A, clause 9.

Compliance statement

1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

  1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.
  2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

............................................................ Date: 7 June 2019

(Director/Company secretary)

Print name:

Anthony Rule

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010

Appendix 3C Page 3

Disclaimer

Contango Asset Management Limited published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 00:37:07 UTC
