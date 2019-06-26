Log in
Contango Asset Management : Final share buy-back notice – Appendix 3F

06/26/2019 | 01:47am EDT

Appendix 3F

Final share buy-back notice

Rule 3.8A

Appendix 3F

Final share buy-back notice

(except minimum holding buy-back)

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: Appendices 7D and 7E. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity

ABN

Contango Asset Management Limited

56 080 277 998

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Description of buy-back

1

Type of buy-back

Employee share scheme buy-back under

10/12 limit

Details of all shares/units bought back

  • Number of shares/units bought 1,796,210 back

3

Total consideration paid or

Non-cash consideration for the assumption of

payable for the shares/units

obligations to repay loan amounts

4

If buy-back is an on-market buy-

N/A

back - highest and lowest price

paid

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010

Appendix 3F Page 1

Appendix 3F

Final share buy-back notice

Compliance statement

1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

  1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.
  2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

Date: 26 June 2019

(Company secretary)

Print name:

Anthony Rule

== == == == ==

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3F Page 2

11/01/2010

Disclaimer

Contango Asset Management Limited published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 05:46:07 UTC
