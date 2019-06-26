Contango Asset Management : Final share buy-back notice – Appendix 3F

Appendix 3F
Final share buy-back notice
Rule 3.8A
Appendix 3F
Final share buy-back notice
(except minimum holding buy-back)
Name of entity
ABN
Contango Asset Management Limited
56 080 277 998
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Description of buy-back
1
Type of buy-back
Employee share scheme buy-back under
10/12 limit
Details of all shares/units bought back
-
Number of shares/units bought 1,796,210 back
3
Total consideration paid or
Non-cash consideration for the assumption of
payable for the shares/units
obligations to repay loan amounts
4
If buy-back is an on-market buy-
N/A
back - highest and lowest price
paid
Appendix 3F
Final share buy-back notice
Compliance statement
1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.
or, for trusts only:
-
The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.
-
There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.
Sign here:
Date: 26 June 2019
(Company secretary)
Print name:
Anthony Rule
