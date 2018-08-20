Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Contango Asset Management : Initial Director’s Interest Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 07:11am CEST

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Contango Asset Management Limited

ABN 56 080 277 998

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Nerida Campbell

Date of appointment

17 August 2018

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Number & class of Securities

Nil

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Contango Asset Management Limited published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 05:10:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:31aBGHL (EUR) : NAV(s)
AQ
07:31aWOOLWORTHS : Final profit and dividend announcement for the 52 weeks ended 24 June 2018
PU
07:31aSENSORION : Receives European Authorization to Initiate SENS-401 Phase 2 Trial in Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss
BU
07:31aBGHL (GBP) : NAV(s)
AQ
07:30aProduct innovation to boost Rubber Products’ solvency prospects
AQ
07:30aCLEANTECH INVEST OYJ : Nuuka has signed a new agreement with a big Swedish supermarket chain to install their technology in a further +50 buildings.
AQ
07:30aTELIASONERA : Share buy-backs in Telia Company during week 33 2018
AQ
07:30aSENSORION : Receives European Authorization to Initiate SENS-401 Phase 2 Trial in Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss
AQ
07:30aQUESTERRE ENERGY : Petroleum Resources Act in Quebec coming into force
AQ
07:30aRoche's Alecensa Gets Green Light From China National Drug Administration
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AGCO CORPORATION : Trade war puts new strains on America Inc's factories in China
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Mexico agrees 5.5 percent salary hike for workers - union
3FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED : FORTESCUE METALS : Profit Slumps, Dividend Slashed -- Update
4GOLDEN RIDGE RESOURCES LTD : 5 TOP WEEKLY TSXV STOCKS: Drill Results Boost Golden Ridge
5APPLE : APPLE : Pulls 25,000 Apps From China App Store Following State Media Criticism
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.