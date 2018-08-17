Log in
Contango Asset Management : Non-Executive Director Appointment

08/17/2018 | 02:06am CEST

Friday, 17 August 2018

The Manager

ASX Market Announcements Australian Securities Exchange Limited Melbourne VIC 3000

By e-Lodgement

Dear Manager,

Appointment of Independent Non-executive Director

Contango Asset Management Limited (the Company or CGA) (ASX: CGA) is pleased to advise that Ms Nerida Campbell has been appointed to the Board of CGA as an Independent Non-executive Director.

Nerida has over 25 years' experience in the financial services sector, most recently as a key executive at Magellan Financial Group Limited for 10 years. Nerida served as Magellan's Chief Operating Officer and during that period also held the roles of Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary. During this time Nerida was involved in the launch of several funds, including exchange traded managed funds, initial public offerings, capital management initiatives and corporate acquisitions.

Prior to her time at Magellan, Nerida held senior executive roles at UBS AG Australia, including as Chief Financial Officer, and roles at ABN Amro Australia Limited, Bankers Trust Australia Limited and Ernst and Whinney.

The Company's Chairman, Mr Roger Amos said "We are delighted to welcome Nerida to the board of Contango Asset Management, given her long and distinguished involvement in the financial services sector and in-depth knowledge of funds management. We believe she is an excellent fit and will further strengthen the CGA Board."

The appointment of Nerida to the CGA board takes immediate effect.

Yours faithfully,

Hari Morfis Company secretary

Contango Asset Management Limited

ABN: 56 080 277 998

ASX: CGA

Phone: +61 2 9048 7888 Level 6, 10 Spring Street, Sydney NSW, Australia 2000contango@contango.com.auwww.contango.com.au

Disclaimer

Contango Asset Management Limited published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 00:05:06 UTC
