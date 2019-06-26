Contango Asset Management : Notification of cancellation of shares under Buy-back

27 June 2019
The Manager
ASX Market Announcements
Australian Securities Exchange Limited
Melbourne VIC 3000
By electronic lodgement
Dear Sir/Madam
Notification of Cancellation of Shares
Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 3.8A, Contango Asset Management Limited (the Company or CGA) (ASX: CGA) is providing the ASX a copy of the form 484 Notice of Cancellation of Shares lodged with ASIC. The ASIC notification relates to the cancellation of 1,796,210 ordinary shares of the Company bought back under the Employee Share Scheme Buy-back.
Yours faithfully
Anthony Rule
Company Secretary
Australian Securities & Investments Commission
Electronic Lodgement
Document No. 7EAM74780
Lodgement date/time: 27-06-2019 11:30:29
Reference Id: 127374831
Form 484
Corporations Act 2001
Change to company details
Company details
Company name
CONTANGO ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Australian Company Number (ACN)
080 277 998
Name
Anthony RULE
Signature
This form must be signed by a current officeholder of the company.
I certify that the information in this form is true and complete
Name
Anthony RULE
Capacity
Secretary
Signature
Date signed
27-06-2019
ASIC Form 484 Ref 127374831
Page 1 of 2
|
Form 484 - Change to company details
CONTANGO ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITEDACN080 277 998
C1 Cancellation of shares
Reason for cancellation
|
Shares cancellation details
Reason for cancellation
ss.257H(3) Share buyback - Other buy-back type. A form 280 or 281 must be lodged at least 14 days, and no more than 1 year before the share buy-back can take place
The cancelled shares are listed below:
Share class code
|
Number of shares
|
Amount paid (cash
|
ORD
|
1796210
|
1077726
Earliest Date of
|
25-06-2019
C3 Change to share structure
The updated details for this changed share class are shown in the table below.
Share class code
|
Full title if not standard
|
Total amount paid on
|
Total amount unpaid
code
|
shares
|
these shares
|
on these shares
ORD
|
ORDINARY SHARES 47278818
|
154445463.47
|
0.00
Earliest date of change
|
25-06-2019
ASIC Form 484 Ref 127374831
Page 2 of 2
