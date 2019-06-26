Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Contango Asset Management : Notification of cancellation of shares under Buy-back

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 10:50pm EDT

27 June 2019

The Manager

ASX Market Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Melbourne VIC 3000

By electronic lodgement

Dear Sir/Madam

Notification of Cancellation of Shares

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 3.8A, Contango Asset Management Limited (the Company or CGA) (ASX: CGA) is providing the ASX a copy of the form 484 Notice of Cancellation of Shares lodged with ASIC. The ASIC notification relates to the cancellation of 1,796,210 ordinary shares of the Company bought back under the Employee Share Scheme Buy-back.

Yours faithfully

Anthony Rule

Company Secretary

Contango Asset Management Limited

Contango Funds Management Limited

ABN 56 080 277 998

ABN 52 085 487 421

T +61 2 9048 7888

Level 6, 10 Spring Street Sydney NSW

AFSL 237 119

W contango.com.au

2000

Level 6, 10 Spring Street Sydney NSW 2000

Australian Securities & Investments Commission

Electronic Lodgement

Document No. 7EAM74780

Lodgement date/time: 27-06-2019 11:30:29

Reference Id: 127374831

Form 484

Corporations Act 2001

Change to company details

Company details

Company name

CONTANGO ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Australian Company Number (ACN)

080 277 998

Lodgement details

Who should ASIC contact if there is a query about this form?

Name

Anthony RULE

Signature

This form must be signed by a current officeholder of the company.

I certify that the information in this form is true and complete

Name

Anthony RULE

Capacity

Secretary

Signature

Date signed

27-06-2019

ASIC Form 484 Ref 12737483127/06/2019

Page 1 of 2

Form 484 - Change to company details

CONTANGO ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITEDACN080 277 998

C1 Cancellation of shares

Reason for cancellation

Shares cancellation details

Reason for cancellation

ss.257H(3) Share buyback - Other buy-back type. A form 280 or 281 must be lodged at least 14 days, and no more than 1 year before the share buy-back can take place

The cancelled shares are listed below:

Share class code

Number of shares

Amount paid (cash

cancelled

or otherwise)

ORD

1796210

1077726

Earliest Date of

25-06-2019

cancellation

C3 Change to share structure

The updated details for this changed share class are shown in the table below.

Share class

Full title if not standard Total number of

Total amount paid on

Total amount unpaid

code

shares

these shares

on these shares

ORD

ORDINARY SHARES 47278818

154445463.47

0.00

Earliest date of

25-06-2019

change

ASIC Form 484 Ref 12737483127/06/2019

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Contango Asset Management Limited published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 02:49:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:18pBRIEFING OF KUNA MAIN NEWS FOR WEDNESDAY UNTIL 00 : 00 gmt
AQ
11:13pTAKASHIMAYA : department store to exit China, shift focus to Vietnam
AQ
11:11pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Huawei says it got over $1.4 billion in licensing revenue since 2015
RE
11:10pOil prices fall, shrugging off U.S. inventory drop, amid G20 uncertainty
RE
11:08pOil prices fall, shrugging off U.S. inventory drop, amid G20 uncertainty
RE
11:08pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Huawei says it got over $1.4 billion in licensing revenue since 2015
RE
11:03pMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : S. Korean court upholds wartime labor ruling against M'bishi Heavy
AQ
11:03pBANK OF JAPAN : Japan household assets rise 0.3% in March despite stock market falls
AQ
11:00pKEPPEL : M1 joins IMDA and PSA to test 5G technologies in a live Smart Port environment
PU
10:50pCONTANGO ASSET MANAGEMENT : Notification of cancellation of shares under Buy-back
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
2Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
3Japan watchdog to recommend $24 million fine for Nissan over Ghosn pay
4BP PLC : BP : gets back into animal feed with $30 million Calysta investment
5FACEBOOK : Facebook CEO says delay in flagging fake Pelosi video was 'execution mistake'

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About