Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Contango Asset Management : Results of Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 08:38am CEST

12 September 2018

The Manager

ASX Market Announcements Australian Securities Exchange Limited Melbourne VIC 3000

By e-Lodgement

Dear Manager,

Contango Asset Management Limited - Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001, please find attached the outcome in relation to the resolution put to the shareholders of Contango Asset Management Limited (the Company) at its Extraordinary General Meeting held today, 12 September 2018. The Board of the Company appreciates the very strong support of shareholders in favour of the resolution to acquire Switzer Asset Management, with 99.91% voting in favour (including open proxies) of the 64.04% of the Company's total issued capital that voted.

Yours faithfully,

Hari Morfis Company Secretary

Contango Asset Management Limited

ABN: 56 080 277 998

ASX: CGA

Phone: +61 2 9408 7888 Level 6, 10 Spring Street Sydney NSW 2000contango@contango.com.auwww.contango.com.au

CONTANGO ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Wednesday, 12 September, 2018

RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING

(ASX REPORT)

As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.

Manner in which the securityholder directed the proxy vote (as at proxy close):

Resolution

Votes For

Votes AgainstVotes Discretionary

Manner in which votes were cast in person or by proxy on a poll (where applicable)

Votes AbstainFor

Against

Abstain **

1

ACQUISITION OF REMAINING SHARES IN SWITZER ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED IN EXCHANGE FOR THE ISSUE OF SHARES IN COMPANY.

26,731,082

26,086

81,886

0

Passed on a show of hands

Passed on a show of hands

** - Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item

Passed on a show of handsPrinted: 12/09/2018

2:10:18PM

This report was produced from the Link Market Services System

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Contango Asset Management Limited published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 06:37:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:08aALTUS STRATEGIES : Exploration Update on High Grade Bikoula Iron Ore Project, Southern Cameroon
PU
03:08aPETARDS : 12/09/2018 – Contract win – Siemens
PU
03:08aFAROE PETROLEUM : Notice of Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2018
PU
03:08aPURETECH HEALTH : Alivio Awarded $3.3 Million Grant from the US Department of Defense to Advance Product Candidate for the Treatment of Interstitial Cystitis/Bladder Pain Syndrome
PU
03:08aREPLY : Breed Reply launches new opportunity for early-stage IoT businesses to secure...
PU
03:08aINDIA CAPITAL GROWTH FUND : Net Asset Value Daily Estimate
PU
03:08aNELNET : Campus Commerce Partners with Foundation for California Community Colleges to Provide eCommerce Solutions
AQ
03:07aAPPLE : newest iPhone could have big screen, big price
RE
03:07aBELMONT RESOURCES : and MGX Minerals Receive Encouraging Assays up to 580 ppm Lithium in First Level Samples to 1270 Feet on KB-3 in Kibby Basin, Nevada Lithium Project
AQ
03:07aZINCX RESOURCES : Provides Exploration Update at Akie
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Boeing 737 production rebounds as planemaker extends lead over Airbus
2NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV : NXP shares drop after executives outline post-Qualcomm path
3INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : 1st Half Net Profit Grew; Expects ..
4HSBC HOLDINGS : HSBC : to bolster Asia private banking headcount, double client assets
5SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Ashley faces investor revolt in absentia
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.