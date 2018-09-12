Contango Asset Management : Results of Meeting

12 September 2018

Contango Asset Management Limited - Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001, please find attached the outcome in relation to the resolution put to the shareholders of Contango Asset Management Limited (the Company) at its Extraordinary General Meeting held today, 12 September 2018. The Board of the Company appreciates the very strong support of shareholders in favour of the resolution to acquire Switzer Asset Management, with 99.91% voting in favour (including open proxies) of the 64.04% of the Company's total issued capital that voted.

Hari Morfis Company Secretary

As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.

Manner in which the securityholder directed the proxy vote (as at proxy close):

Resolution

Votes For

Votes AgainstVotes Discretionary

Manner in which votes were cast in person or by proxy on a poll (where applicable)

Votes AbstainFor

Against

Abstain **

1

ACQUISITION OF REMAINING SHARES IN SWITZER ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED IN EXCHANGE FOR THE ISSUE OF SHARES IN COMPANY.

26,731,082

26,086

81,886

0

Passed on a show of hands

** - Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item

