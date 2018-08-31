Contango Asset Management : Successful launch of WCM Quality Global Growth Fund

ASX Announcement and Media Release 31 August 2018

Contango Asset Management Limited - Successful launch of WCM Quality Global Growth Fund

Contango Asset Management (CGA) is pleased to confirm that the WCM Quality Global Growth Fund (Quoted Managed Fund) (WCMQ) will launch with funds under management of $44 million.

WCMQ is an open-ended exchange traded managed fund (ETMF) that will commence trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on Monday 3 September 2018. Switzer Asset Management Limited is the responsible entity of WCMQ.

WCMQ will be managed by WCM Investment Management (WCM), a leading Californian based global equities manager. WCM's investment process is based on the belief that corporate culture is the biggest influence on a company's ability to grow its competitive advantage or moat. This process has resulted in

WCM's Quality Global Growth portfolio consistently outperforming the MSCI World Index over the past decade.

CGA CEO Marty Switzer said:

"We're delighted to have a live ASX quoted product and are highly encouraged by the support we've received from the independent financial adviser community.

"We estimate that the addressable retail market for global equities in Australia is over $150 billion and growing. WCMQ is a quality product that complements existing global portfolios and will broaden the appeal of global equities in Australia where retail investors continue to be underweight."

WCMQ can be purchased from 3 September 2018 via the ASX under the stock code "WCMQ". The fund will also be available through several of Australia's largest investment and superannuation platforms including Macquarie Wrap, AMP North, BT Wrap and BT Panorama.

About Contango Asset Management and Switzer Asset Management

Contango Asset Management Limited (ASX: CGA) is a financial services company with a marketing and distribution platform that partners with, and promotes, high quality fund managers to the self-directed and IFA channels of the $2 trillion superannuation industry.

With a current investment focus on Australia for income and global for growth, Contango Asset Management manages the ASX ex-30 dividend income strategy, Contango Income Generator Limited (ASX:CIE), and the large cap global ex-Australia growth strategy, WCM Global Growth Limited (ASX:WQG). WCM Global Growth's portfolio manager is US based WCM Investment Management. Investors can invest directly in these ASX Listed Investment Companies (LICs) by contacting their stock broker or financial adviser.

Switzer Asset Management (SAM) is a joint venture between Contango Asset Management and Switzer Financial Group. SAM is the responsible entity for the new WCMQ fund, as well as the Switzer Dividend Growth Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX: SWTZ) and the Switzer Higher Yield Fund (Managed Fund).

About WCM

WCM is a California based investment management firm specialising in active global and emerging market equities. Founded in 1976, WCM is 100% employee owned and manages over AUD$35bn of assets on behalf of institutional and retail investors around the world including Australia. WCM is the investment adviser of WCM Global Growth Limited (ASX: WQG) and has been appointed manager of the WCM Quality Global Growth Fund (Quoted Managed Fund) (ASX code: WCMQ).

Further Information

This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or invitation to subscribe for securities. The product disclosure statement (PDS) for the WCM Quality Global Growth Fund (Quoted Managed Fund) was prepared by Switzer Asset Management Limited ABN 26 123 611 978 AFSL No. 312247 and was lodged with the Australian Securities & Investments Commission on 4 July 2018. A copy of the PDS is available at www.switzerassetmanagement.com.au.Investors who wish to apply for units in WCMQ should consider the PDS in deciding whether to acquire units in WCMQ and contact their financial adviser.