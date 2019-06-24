Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Contango Asset Management : WCM Global Growth Limited Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 09:18pm EDT

Tuesday, 25 June 2019

The Manager

ASX Market Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Melbourne VIC 3000

By e- lodgement

Dear Manager,

MARKET UPDATE

WCM Global Growth Limited

WCM Global Growth Limited ("WCM") floated two years ago with Contango Asset Management Limited ("Contango "or the "Company") as the investment manager. At its initial public offering, WCM issued to its founding shareholders 90.9 million options which were exercisable at $1.10 per option expiring on Monday, 24 June 2019 (the "Options").

As of Friday, 21 June 2019, WCM had received exercise notices for 36.4 million options.

On Monday, 24 June 2019 WCM entered into an underwriting agreement with Taylor Collison Limited and Morgans Corporate Limited to underwrite 46.3 million Options at $1.10 per share, equating to $50.9 million. In accordance with industry best practice, Contango is funding all the underwriting costs of approximately $1.25 million, which will be met from its existing cash reserves.

The strong participation from WCM option holders, together with support from a broad range of intermediaries and sophisticated investors in the underwriting demonstrates Contango's growing distribution capability. The Company recently added to its distribution team with a senior appointment in Sydney, expanding Contango's reach throughout the NSW and QLD markets and providing additional depth to the issue.

The quantum of the Options underwriting also demonstrates investors' support for WCM.

WCM has produced outstanding portfolio performance, outperforming its benchmark since inception and over the past 1, 3, 6 and 12 month periods to 31 May 2019.

Contango believes the success of the issue will further enhance WCM's position in the market place by:

  • improving the liquidity of its shares, which could reduce its share price discount to NTA;
  • offering new investors the chance to join the investor base and diversify the share registry.
  • lowering WCM's fixed cost per share;
  • increasing the relevance of WCM in the market; and
  • enhancing the profile of WCM Investment Management (WCMIM) among Australian investors.

New Product Launches

Contango is pleased to announce the launch of its new product the WCM Quality Global Growth Managed Fund (WCMM). WCMM has just received seed capital, a recommended rating from leading research house Lonsec and will be accessible to retail investors via several wrap platforms.

Contango Asset Management Limited

Contango Funds Management Limited

ABN 56 080 277 998

ABN 52 085 487 421

T +61 2 9048 7888

Level 6, 10 Spring Street Sydney NSW

AFSL 237 119

W contango.com.au

2000

Level 6, 10 Spring Street Sydney NSW 2000

This follows on from the August 2018 launch of the exchange-traded managed fund, WCM Quality Global Growth Fund (WCMQ). WCMQ now has funds under management of approximately $73 million, an increase of 66% in the 10 months since its initial listing.

Contango has an exclusive arrangement with WCM Investment Management to distribute the WCM Quality Global Growth Strategy in Australia via a listed investment company (WCM), an exchange-traded managed fund (WCMQ) and the recently launched retail managed fund (WCMM).

Funds Under Management

Following the exercise of the Options and successful completion of the underwriting, Contango's funds under management is expected to be approximately $500 million.

ENDS

For further information contact:

Marty Switzer

Chief Executive Officer

Ph: 0407 297 702

About Contango Asset Management Limited and Switzer Asset Management Limited

Contango Asset Management Limited (ASX: CGA) is a financial services company with a marketing and distribution platform that partners with, and promotes, high quality fund managers to the self-directed and IFA channels of the $2 trillion superannuation industry.

With a current investment focus on Australia for income and global for growth, Contango manages the ASX ex- 30 dividend income strategy, Contango Income Generator Limited (ASX: CIE), and the large cap global growth strategy, WCM Global Growth Limited (ASX: WQG). WCM Global Growth's portfolio manager is US based WCM Investment Management.

Switzer Asset Management Limited (SAML) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Contango Asset Management

Limited. SAML is the responsible entity for the exchange-traded managed fund WCM Quality Global Growth

Fund (Quoted Managed Fund) (ASX: WCMQ), the WCM Quality Global Growth Fund (Managed Fund), the

Switzer Dividend Growth Fund (Quoted Managed Fund) (ASX: SWTZ) and the Switzer Higher Yield Fund (Managed Fund).

About WCM Investment Management (WCMIM)

WCMIM is a California based investment management firm specialising in active global and emerging market equities. Founded in 1976, WCMIM is 100% employee owned and manages over AUD $49bn of assets on behalf of institutional and retail investors around the world including Australia. WCMIM is the investment adviser of WCM Global Growth Limited (ASX: WQG), the manager of the WCM Quality Global Growth Fund (Quoted Managed Fund) (ASX: WCMQ) and the WCM Quality Global Growth Fund (Managed Fund).

WCMIM's investment process is based on the belief that corporate culture is the biggest influence on a company's ability to grow its competitive advantage or 'moat'. This process has resulted in WCMIM's Quality Global Growth strategy outperforming the MSCI World Index by an annualised 5.6% per annum over more than a decade.

Contango Asset Management Limited

Contango Funds Management Limited

ABN 56 080 277 998

ABN 52 085 487 421

T +61 2 9048 7888

Level 6, 10 Spring Street Sydney NSW

AFSL 237 119

W contango.com.au

2000

Level 6, 10 Spring Street Sydney NSW 2000

Disclaimer

Contango Asset Management Limited published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 01:17:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:27pNISSAN MOTOR : says to postpone talks on deepening alliance, focus on recovery
RE
10:20pNISSAN MOTOR : says to postpone talks on deepening alliance, focus on recovery
RE
10:18pMARUBENI : Establishment of a Russian-Japanese Health Checkup and Prevention Center in Russia
PU
10:18pSPOTLESS : applies for ASX Delisting
PU
10:18pORACLE : Three Oracle Analytics Value Propositions
PU
10:15pEDF RENEWABLES NORTH AMERICA : Signs Power Purchase Agreement with NV Energy
BU
10:13pINDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA : Announcement on Appointment of Employee Supervisor
PU
10:07pNETMARBLE GAMES : K-Pop's BTS now in your pocket with mobile game
RE
10:03pGEYSER BRANDS INC : . Appoints Dr. Bin Huang to Board of Directors, Gordon Clissold as CFO
AQ
10:02pFEDEX : Sues Commerce Department Over Restrictions on Huawei -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : sues U.S. government over 'impossible' task of policing exports to China
2Oil prices steady, U.S.-Iran tensions remain in focus
3JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Oklahoma judge approves Teva's $85 million opioid settlement
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : DB USA Corporation Annual Stress Test Disclosure (DFAST) 2019
5AVANTI COMMUNICATIONS GROUP PLC : AVANTI COMMUNICATIONS : Result of Annual General Meeting and Directorate Cha..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About