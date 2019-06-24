Contango Asset Management : WCM Global Growth Limited Update

Tuesday, 25 June 2019

The Manager

ASX Market Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Melbourne VIC 3000

By e- lodgement

Dear Manager,

MARKET UPDATE

WCM Global Growth Limited

WCM Global Growth Limited ("WCM") floated two years ago with Contango Asset Management Limited ("Contango "or the "Company") as the investment manager. At its initial public offering, WCM issued to its founding shareholders 90.9 million options which were exercisable at $1.10 per option expiring on Monday, 24 June 2019 (the "Options").

As of Friday, 21 June 2019, WCM had received exercise notices for 36.4 million options.

On Monday, 24 June 2019 WCM entered into an underwriting agreement with Taylor Collison Limited and Morgans Corporate Limited to underwrite 46.3 million Options at $1.10 per share, equating to $50.9 million. In accordance with industry best practice, Contango is funding all the underwriting costs of approximately $1.25 million, which will be met from its existing cash reserves.

The strong participation from WCM option holders, together with support from a broad range of intermediaries and sophisticated investors in the underwriting demonstrates Contango's growing distribution capability. The Company recently added to its distribution team with a senior appointment in Sydney, expanding Contango's reach throughout the NSW and QLD markets and providing additional depth to the issue.

The quantum of the Options underwriting also demonstrates investors' support for WCM.

WCM has produced outstanding portfolio performance, outperforming its benchmark since inception and over the past 1, 3, 6 and 12 month periods to 31 May 2019.

Contango believes the success of the issue will further enhance WCM's position in the market place by:

improving the liquidity of its shares, which could reduce its share price discount to NTA;

offering new investors the chance to join the investor base and diversify the share registry.

lowering WCM's fixed cost per share;

increasing the relevance of WCM in the market; and

enhancing the profile of WCM Investment Management (WCMIM) among Australian investors.

New Product Launches

Contango is pleased to announce the launch of its new product the WCM Quality Global Growth Managed Fund (WCMM). WCMM has just received seed capital, a recommended rating from leading research house Lonsec and will be accessible to retail investors via several wrap platforms.