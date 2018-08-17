Contango Asset Management : WCM Quality Global Growth Fund Launch Update

17 August 2018

WCM Quality Global Growth Fund Launch Update

Contango Asset Management Limited (the Company or CGA) (ASX: CGA) is pleased to confirm that the WCM Quality Global Growth Fund (Quoted Managed Fund) (WCMQ) has exceeded its minimum subscription amount.

WCMQ is an exchange traded managed fund (ETMF) to be managed by Californian based WCM Investment Management (WCM). WCM's investment process is based on the belief that corporate culture is the biggest influence on a company's ability to grow its competitive advantage or moat. WCM view this strategy as their global best ideas portfolio, unconstrained by geographical borders.

Key dates in relation to the WCMQ offer:

Closing Date of the Offer: 5:00pm Wednesday, 22 August 2018 Expected commencement of Quotation and Trading: Wednesday, 29 August 2018

To participate in the offer, investors can apply online prior to the 22 August 2018 Closing Date at www.switzerassetmanagement.com.au/ investments/wcm-ipo/.Alternatively, investors can contact their financial planner, stock broker or the Joint Lead Managers Hamish Nairn, Taylor Collison on (08) 8217 3908 or Philip Lee, Morgans Financial on (07) 3334 4888.

About Contango Asset Management and Switzer Asset Management

Contango Asset Management Limited (ASX:CGA) is an Australian fund manager with an innovative approach to managing funds for Australian investors.

With a focus on Australia for income and global for growth, Contango Asset Management manages the ASX ex-30 dividend income strategy, Contango Income Generator Limited (CIE), and the large cap global ex-Australia growth strategy, WCM Global Growth Limited (WQG). WCM Global Growth's portfolio manager is US based WCM Investment Management. Investors can invest directly in these LICs through their stock broker or financial planner.

The new ETMF offering, WCMQ, is issued by Switzer Asset Management Limited (SAML). CGA has agreed to purchase the 53.75% of shares in SAML that it does not own, subject to approval by its shareholders at meeting to be held on 12 September 2018. The launch of WCMQ and the acquisition of the shares in the SAML, are key initiatives for CGA to achieve its strategic and growth objectives.

About WCM

WCM is a California based investment management firm specialising in active global and emerging market equities. Founded in 1976, WCM is 100% employee owned and manages over AUD$35bn of assets on behalf of institutional and retail investors around the world including Australia. WCM is the investment adviser of Contango Global Growth Limited (ASX: CQG) and has been appointed manager of the WCM Quality Global Growth Fund (Quoted Managed Fund) (ASX proposed code: WCMQ).

Further Information

This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or invitation to subscribe for securities. The product disclosure statement (PDS) for the WCM Quality Global Growth Fund (Quoted Managed Fund) was prepared by Switzer Asset Management Limited ABN 26 123 611 978 AFSL No. 312247 and was lodged with the Australian Securities & Investments Commission on 4 July 2018. A copy of the PDS is available at www.switzerassetmanagement.com.au. Investors who wish to apply for units in WCMQ should consider the PDS in deciding whether to acquire units in WCMQ and contact their financial adviser.