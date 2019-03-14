Conte Wealth Advisors Opens Office in Tampa, Florida

TAMPA, Fla., Mar 14, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Camp Hill, Pennsylvania based independent financial services firm, Conte Wealth Advisors, LLC (CWA), has welcomed its first Tampa, Florida advisor, Robert Seaman, to its advisory team.



Robert boasts over 12 years of financial advisory experience providing families and individual investors with planning, investment and insurance services. As a financial advisor he has carved out a niche working with employees of higher education institutions.



"I was drawn to CWA because of the breadth of investment offerings available to my clients and the autonomy to build a plan based on what I felt was appropriate for each client," said Robert Seaman.



As its first Tampa advisor, Robert joins a fast-growing team of advisors in Fort Myers and Marco Island each of who have affiliated with CWA within the past three years.



"Mr. Seaman is a perfect fit for the CWA team given his wealth of knowledge about higher education retirement plans and planning," says Anthony Conte, CWA's Managing Partner. "We expect his practice to continue to grow and evolve with our team as he brings his unique advisory approach and expertise to bear within CWA's network of advisors."



Of the network of advisors currently working under the CWA brand, other recent additions have been in Pittsburgh and Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, and CWA continues to aggressively target growth nationwide.



Conte Wealth Advisors is an affiliate of The Independent Grid, a Tampa based corporation that is in the top 6 percent of all producer groups at Cambridge Investment Research. The Independent Grid is dedicated to serving advisors with marketing support, business coaching, client event planning, and supervision services, among other amenities. Both CWA and The Independent Grid are aligned with Cambridge Investment Research, voted Broker/Dealer of the Year by Investment Advisor Magazine 11 out of the last 13 years.(*note 1)



For more information about Conte Wealth Advisors or The Independent Grid, contact Trent Gain at (888) 944-9725, or email tgain@theindgrid.com.



Web: https://www.contewealth.com/



(*Note 1) Investment Advisor magazine, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2010, 2008, 2007, Division IV; 2003, Division III. Cambridge received the highest marks from its rep-advisors in the Investment Advisor Broker-Dealer of the Year 2015 Division IV category. A broker-dealer becomes eligible for this honor only after a minimum of 10 percent of its producing rep-advisors cast valid ballots. These ballots also rate the broker-dealer in 15 different categories defined by Investment Advisor as relevant challenges and concerns by rep-advisors. The broker-dealers receiving the highest marks in each of four divisions are declared Broker-Dealer of the Year by Investment Advisor magazine. Proprietary study results are based on experiences and perceptions of participating rep-advisors surveyed in June of the eight years listed.



Securities offered through Registered Representatives of Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., a broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc., a Registered Investment Advisor. Conte Wealth Advisors and Cambridge are not affiliated. 2009 Market Street, Camp Hill, PA 17011.



Media Contact:

Trent R. Gain, COO, The Independent Grid

Phone: (888) 944-9725

Email: tgain@theindgrid.com



News Source: Conte Wealth Advisors LLC

Related link: https://www.contewealth.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/conte-wealth-advisors-opens-office-in-tampa-florida/