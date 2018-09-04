Contec Announces Its New Product Release: Designed to Bring The Convenience of All-in-One Stand-PC to Any Type of Worksite

Designed to bring the convenience of All-in-One STAND-PCs to any type of worksite For use in workflow management on production lines, as a display for work instructions, for operating or monitoring industrial equipment, etc. 2018/09/04Africa、Asia、Europe、Japan、Middle East、North America、Oceania、Latin America

The information included in this press release is current as of the publication date. The sales conditions, price, and specifications may be changed without notice.

CONTEC Co., Ltd. (listed on the Second Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Securities Code: 6639-hereinafter 'CONTEC') has developed this computer with integrated touch panel LCD-the All-in-One PC 'STAND-PC'-by embedding an industrial PC into the display stand. It has started receiving orders for the All-in-One PC 'STAND-PC' from September 4, 2018.

STAND-PC SPT-100A-22TP01From the left: Horizontal mode (default setting),Horizontal mode (default setting) back-side,Vertical mode

Equipped with a 21.5-inch display, the 'STAND-PC' enables users to enjoy the benefits of a large, highly-visible screen that features touch-panel operability similar to that of a tablet

With these features, it is ideal for use in wide range of embedded applications including workflow management on production lines, as a display for work instructions, or for operating or monitoring industrial equipment, as well as applications such as a monitor for displaying orders in a restaurant-setting or as a display for monitoring the comings and goings of visitors, customers, etc

In the future, we are planning to unveil an expanded series of display sizes (15- to 27-inch) and CPU configurations (Core i-Series, etc.).

Main features

Shipped to your door already assembled as an 'All-in-One' PC This product ships from the factory with the display, stand, PC unit pre-assembled and with all cables wired. Just turn on the power to get started.

A rich, expandable interface with more than 10 ports With a rich, expandable interface that includes 2 × 1000BASE-T ports, 1 × USB3.0 port, 5 × USB2.0 ports, 2 × serial ports (RS-232C), and 1 × general I/O port, this is the best PC for use in industrial applications where peripheral device expansion capability is a must.

Can be equipped with a display ranging from 15-inch to 27-inch in size Designed to be equipped with a display ranging from 15-inch to 27-inch in size. We have future plans to further expand the current series lineup.

High-performance touch panel display The high-performance industrial touch panel display is of a type also used for medical equipment. It features touch operations similar to that of tablets or smartphones with 10-point multi-touch capabilities. It also provides superior visibility thanks to a viewing angle of 178° (horizontal)/178° (vertical).

IP65-compliant display front surface and dust-free, fanless PC specification The front of the display features an IP65-compliant drip-proof/dust-proof design. A fanless-type PC is used that does not suck in dust or foreign particles.

PC installed to the base for a stable structure with a low center of gravity The PC unit is installed to the base of display stand, creating a stable, topple-resistant structure with a low center of gravity. The base can also be installed to surfaces using screws.

Reduced operating costs thanks to a long-term, stable supply The combination of a CPU designed for use in embedded devices and an industrial-use display enables a long-term, stable supply to be achieved. These products free our customers from having to deal with operation verifications and device design changes that occur every time PC models are changed, thus reducing operation costs spent for development and verification.

Pre-installed with Windows 10 IoT Enterprise-the OS for the latest in embedded devices Comes pre-installed with Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSB 2016 (64-bit) that supports English, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean. Unlike normal versions of Windows 10, this guarantees long-term availability for the same specifications. Also, the Write Filter function enables read-only system operation to be performed.

Future plans for addition of even higher performance CPU version There are currently future plans to add higher performance CPU versions, such as the Core i-Series.

Related Link

※ Company names and product names are generally trademarks or registered trademarks of each company.

※ Please use the Headquarters' address if you wish to add an address in articles based on the content of this press release.。

See All News Releases