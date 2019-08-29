Log in
Contemporary OB/GYN :® Releases Maternal Mortality Series

08/29/2019 | 01:19pm EDT

The series outlines a collection of coverage, information and resources

Contemporary OB/GYN®, a multimedia platform that provides obstetricians and gynecologists with expert advice and critical articles from top-tier physician-authors, has released its Maternal Mortality Series, which addresses the major causes of maternal severe morbidity and mortality.

“With this special series, Contemporary OB/GYN® begins a long commitment to raising awareness, detailing etiologies and providing clinically relevant algorithms for the management of life-threatening maternal complications in an effort to mitigate this tragedy,” said Carolyn Zelop, M.D., series editor.

Zelop has made reducing maternal deaths a major focus of her career. For this series she recruited a world-class cast of experts who addressed the major causes of maternal severe morbidity and mortality, including cardiac disease, hemorrhage, hypertension, sepsis, venous thromboembolism, amniotic fluid embolism, complications of anesthesia, accidents and substance misuse, suicide and other less common origins of maternal death. Strategies to reduce maternal mortality through detection of women at risk, introduction of preventive measures and effective acute management are all outlined.

To access the Maternal Mortality Series, click here.

About Contemporary OB/GYN®

Contemporary OB/GYN® is a peer-reviewed journal providing practical information for doctors by doctors. The print and online journal provides expert advice for obstetricians and gynecologists (OB/GYNs) with content reflecting the critical thinking of top-tier physician-authors, delivered in concise, compelling and practical articles. Readers have access to content regarding gynecology, obstetrics, infertility and more. Contemporary OB/GYN® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in the U.S. dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.


© Business Wire 2019
