Contemporary Pediatrics® : Partners With National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners

07/30/2019 | 11:37am EDT

Contemporary Pediatrics® shares exclusive digital content with the leader in pediatric education for nurse practitioners

Contemporary Pediatrics®, a trusted multimedia platform of relevant clinical articles, case studies and practice management tips for pediatricians, announces their partnership with the National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners (NAPNAP), The Leader in Pediatric Education for Nurse Practitioners®, for a fourth year.

“We are proud to partner with NAPNAP for a fourth year,” said Brian Haug, executive vice president of MultiMedia Healthcare, LLC. “NAPNAP’s mission and core values of improving the quality of health care for infants, children and adolescents align perfectly with the educational mission of Contemporary Pediatrics®.”

With more than 9,000 members, NAPNAP is the leading professional association for pediatric nurse practitioners and all pediatric-focused advanced-practice registered nurses. NAPNAP is the only national organization dedicated to improving health care excellence for infants, children and adolescents and consists of industry-leading members, which includes national child health care experts, respected authors, distinguished faculty and practicing professionals representing many facets of pediatric health care delivery.

“NAPNAP’s partnership with Contemporary Pediatrics® demonstrates our commitment to advancing and respecting interdisciplinary clinical practice with our pediatrician and other colleagues,” said Cate Brennan, executive director of NAPNAP. “The monthly articles by Donna Hallas, PhD, PCPNP-BC, CPNP, PMHS, FAANP, clearly show the contributions pediatric nurse practitioners make to the body of knowledge.”

NAPNAP and Contemporary Pediatrics® will collaborate to produce and share exclusive digital content. Contemporary Pediatrics® is also a trusted participant at NAPNAP’s annual conference, which hosts more than 100 unique sessions, in addition to intensive workshops, certification review courses and poster presentations to engage students, new grads and experienced practitioners.

For more information about Contemporary Pediatrics®, click here.

For more information about NAPNAP, click here.

About Contemporary Pediatrics®

Contemporary Pediatrics® provides pediatricians with timely, trusted and practical information to enhance their care of children. The multimedia platform features relevant clinical and peer-reviewed articles, summarized guideline updates, case studies and sensible practice management tips that pediatricians can apply immediately. Contemporary Pediatrics® is part of MultiMedia Healthcare, LLC.


© Business Wire 2019
